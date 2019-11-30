KabTakNirbhaya: हैदराबाद कांड पर लोगों में उबाल, दरिंदों को फांसी पर लटकाने की मांग

{"_id":"5de26d6d8ebc3e54b849cbbe","slug":"people-protest-against-hyderabad-incident-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#KabTakNirbhaya: \u0939\u0948\u0926\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092c\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते छात्र-छात्राएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de26d6d8ebc3e54b849cbbe","slug":"people-protest-against-hyderabad-incident-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#KabTakNirbhaya: \u0939\u0948\u0926\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092c\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हिंदू जागरण मंच के कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de26d6d8ebc3e54b849cbbe","slug":"people-protest-against-hyderabad-incident-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#KabTakNirbhaya: \u0939\u0948\u0926\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092c\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिंदू जागरण मंच के कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de26d6d8ebc3e54b849cbbe","slug":"people-protest-against-hyderabad-incident-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#KabTakNirbhaya: \u0939\u0948\u0926\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092c\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छात्राओं और शिक्षिकाओं ने काली पट्टी बांधकर जताया विरोध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de26d6d8ebc3e54b849cbbe","slug":"people-protest-against-hyderabad-incident-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#KabTakNirbhaya: \u0939\u0948\u0926\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092c\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिंदू जागरण मंच के कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला