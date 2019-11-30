शहर चुनें

गुंडई: गाली गलौज करने से रोका तो कार चालक ने बीच सड़क पर पुलिसकर्मी को पीटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 03:04 PM IST
पुलिसकर्मी का गिरेबां पकड़ा कार चालक
पुलिसकर्मी का गिरेबां पकड़ा कार चालक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद के टूंडला क्षेत्र में मामूली बात पर इको कार चालक ने बीच सड़क पर पुलिसकर्मी की पिटाई कर दी। कार चालक ने पुलिसकर्मी का गिरेबां पकड़कर सड़क पर गिरा दिया। इसके बाद उस पर जमकर घूंसे बरसाए। 
car driver beaten the policeman up police
