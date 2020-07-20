अमर उजाला की पहल पर जिला बैडमिंटन चैंपियन राधा ठाकुर की मदद के लिए बढ़े हाथ

{"_id":"5f15d2bc8ebc3e63e442f26f","slug":"people-came-to-help-district-badminton-champion-radha-thakur-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0921\u092e\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0928 \u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0927\u093e \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राधा ठाकुर के बात करते सांसद राजकुमार चाहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
माता-पिता और भाई के साथ जिला बैडमिंटन चैंपियन राधा ठाकुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कॉलेज ने की फीस माफ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हॉकी आगरा ने राधा को साइकिल भेंट की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिला बैडमिंटन एसोसिएशन ने की आर्थिक मदद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिला बैडमिंटन चैंपियन राधा ठाकुर ने जीते कई खिताब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला