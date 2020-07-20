शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   People came to help District Badminton champion Radha Thakur in Agra

अमर उजाला की पहल पर जिला बैडमिंटन चैंपियन राधा ठाकुर की मदद के लिए बढ़े हाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 21 Jul 2020 12:27 AM IST
राधा ठाकुर के बात करते सांसद राजकुमार चाहर
राधा ठाकुर के बात करते सांसद राजकुमार चाहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन में पिता और भाई की नौकरी चले जाने से रैकेट बेचने के लिए मजबूर हुईं आगरा की जिला बैडमिंटन चैंपियन राधा ठाकुर की मदद के लिए हाथ बढ़े हैं। आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे राधा ठाकुर के परिवार की खबर को अमर उजाला ने प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था। इसके बाद छह संस्थाओं के पदाधिकारी उनके घर पहुंचे। बीडी जैन गर्ल्स कॉलेज ने उसकी फीस माफ कर दी है। कॉलेज ट्रस्ट ने उसे आर्थिक सहायता और खेल सुविधाएं मुहैया कराने की घोषणा की है। 


संंबंधित खबर: रैकेट बेचने पर मजबूर हुईं जिला बैडमिंटन चैंपियन, लॉकडाउन में चली गई पिता-भाई की नौकरी
district badminton champion radha thakur radha thakur family lockdown

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

