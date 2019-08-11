शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   pavitra ekadashi devotees crowed gathered in mathura vrindavan

रेशम की माला धारण कर ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी ने दिए दर्शन, पवित्रा हिंडोले में विराजे द्वारिकाधीश महाराज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 12 Aug 2019 12:17 AM IST
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में पवित्रा हिंडोला में झूला झूलते ठाकुरजी
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में पवित्रा हिंडोला में झूला झूलते ठाकुरजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पवित्रा एकादशी पर रविवार को मथुरा और वृंदावन के प्रमुख मंदिरों में विशेष आयोजन किये गए। वृंदावन के बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में ठाकुरजी ने रेशम की माला धारण कर भक्तों को दर्शन दिए। शाह जी मंदिर के बगीचे में राधारमण महाराज चांदी के हिंडोले में, तो मथुरा के द्वारिकाधीश महाराज पवित्रा हिंडोले में विराजमान हुए। प्रभु दर्शन करने के लिए दिनभर भक्तों का तांता लगा रहा। 
dwarkadhish temple mathura banke bihari mandir pavitra ekadashi pavitra ekadashi 2019
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में पवित्रा हिंडोला में झूला झूलते ठाकुरजी
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में पवित्रा हिंडोला में झूला झूलते ठाकुरजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहजी मंदिर के बगीचे में चांदी के हिंडोले में विराजमान राधारमण लाल जू महाराज
शाहजी मंदिर के बगीचे में चांदी के हिंडोले में विराजमान राधारमण लाल जू महाराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर के पास लगा जाम
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर के पास लगा जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
