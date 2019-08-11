रेशम की माला धारण कर ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी ने दिए दर्शन, पवित्रा हिंडोले में विराजे द्वारिकाधीश महाराज

{"_id":"5d504bd78ebc3e6cf72235cc","slug":"pavitra-ekadashi-devotees-crowed-gathered-in-mathura-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0936\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0930 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0927\u0940\u0936 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में पवित्रा हिंडोला में झूला झूलते ठाकुरजी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहजी मंदिर के बगीचे में चांदी के हिंडोले में विराजमान राधारमण लाल जू महाराज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर के पास लगा जाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला