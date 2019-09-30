यहां 25 रुपये प्रति किलो के भाव से बिक रहा प्याज, दुकान पर ग्राहकों की लगी कतार

{"_id":"5d91da768ebc3e016e02870f","slug":"onion-price-at-rs-25-per-kg-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 25 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंडी समिति के बाहर लगाई गईं सस्ते प्याज की दुकानें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सस्ता प्याज खरीदने के लिए लगी ग्राहकों की लाइन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंडी समिति मथुरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला