शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   onion price at rs 25 per kg in mathura

यहां 25 रुपये प्रति किलो के भाव से बिक रहा प्याज, दुकान पर ग्राहकों की लगी कतार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 30 Sep 2019 05:23 PM IST
प्याज
1 of 5
प्याज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इन दिनों प्याज की बढ़ी कीमतों ने आम जनता के आंसू निकाल दिए हैँ। मथुरा में 60 रुपये प्रति किलो के भाव से प्याज बेचा जा रहा है। प्याज की बढ़ी कीमतों को कम करने के लिए प्रशासन ने मुनाफाखोरों पर शिकंजा कसना शुरू कर दिया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
onion price onion price today onion price in agra onion mandi rates mathura market
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

प्याज
Agra

यहां 25 रुपये प्रति किलो के भाव से बिक रहा प्याज, दुकान पर ग्राहकों की लगी कतार

30 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

त्यौहार पर ट्रेनों में लंबी वेटिंग, प्रतीक्षा सूची के यात्रियों को इन अतिरिक्त बोगियों का सहारा

30 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna spent time in kedarnath for yagya and Meditation
Dehradun

बीमारी के बाद अब बाबा केदार के धाम में ऐसे समय बिता रहे आचार्य बालकृष्ण, तस्वीरें...

30 सितंबर 2019

शहीद रामवीर का फाइल फोटो
Agra

शहीद रामवीर सिंह की याद में 25 लाख की लागत से बनेगा स्मारक, मंत्री ने रखी आधारशिला

30 सितंबर 2019

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
Astrology Services

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया
Agra

वायुसेना प्रमुख: उड़ता जहाज देख जागी ललक, बीहड़ की जमीन से भरी 'आसमान' की उड़ान

30 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अजगर ने मोर को निगला
Kanpur

50 किलो वजनी अजगर ने मोर को निगला, बोरे में बंद कर ले गई वन विभाग की टीम

30 सितंबर 2019

Dehradun: A sudden flood in river family stuck on island Rescue in photos
Dehradun

देहरादूनः नदी में अचानक आई बाढ़, टापू पर फंस गया परिवार, तस्वीरों में देखें रेस्क्यू

30 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
विज्ञापन
बारिश ने बदला मौसम का मिजाज
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बारिश ने बदला मौसम का मिजाज, श्रीनगर से भी ठंडा रहा कटड़ा, देखिए तस्वीरें

30 सितंबर 2019

congress protest
Delhi NCR

चिन्मयानंद केस: पीड़िता को न्याय दिलाने सड़क पर उतरे कांग्रेसी पुलिस ने कैसे खदेड़े? देखें तस्वीरें

30 सितंबर 2019

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
Astrology Services

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
fresh snowfall today in Hanuman Tibba near Manali and Rohtang pass Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

सितंबर में दिसंबर का मजा, बर्फबारी से गुलजार हुए देवभूमि के पहाड़

30 सितंबर 2019

पाक की ओर से की जा रही गोलाबारी से ग्रामीणों में दहशत
Jammu

एलओसी पर नहीं थम रही गोलाबारी, ग्रामीणों में दहशत, दो हजार से अधिक बार सीजफायर तोड़ चुका पाकिस्तान

30 सितंबर 2019

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

कनपुरिये हॉर्न बजाय मा चैंपियन हैं, खाली सड़क पर भी पों-पों- राजू श्रीवास्तव

30 सितंबर 2019

वैष्णो देवी धाम
Jammu

घर बैठे करें माता वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन, देखिए ये मनमोहक तस्वीरें

30 सितंबर 2019

क्षीर भवानी मंदिर
Jammu

नवरात्रिः माता का धाम जो घाटी में आने वाली आफत-बदलाव की देता है आहट, पानी देख हैरान रह जाते हैं लोग

30 सितंबर 2019

घर पर लिखा 'यह मकान बिकाऊ है'
Agra

जहां है दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत इमारत, वहां ऐसे हो गए हालात, लोग अपना घर बेचने को मजबूर

30 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद चिन्मयानंद पर कुछ नहीं बोले योगी के मंत्री
Delhi NCR

‘मैं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हूं..सिर्फ अपना ही काम करना चाहता हूं’, चिन्मयानंद पर बोलने से बचे मंत्री

30 सितंबर 2019

Pilgrims take selfie before death in Tempo traveller Accident on badrinath Highway
Dehradun

बदरीनाथ हादसा: यात्रा पर निकलते वक्त खींची थी ये तस्वीर, कुछ ही पल में मातम में बदल गई खुशियां

30 सितंबर 2019

गुफा से दर्शन के लिए जाते भक्त
Jammu

तस्वीरें: जानें माता वैष्णो देवी की गुफा के यह सात रहस्य, जानकर हर कोई हो जाता है हैरान

30 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्रि फेस्टिवल, श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटड़ा
Jammu

तस्वीरें: नवरात्रि महोत्सव का कटड़ा में आगाज, पहले दिन माता वैष्णो देवी के दरबार में पहुंचे 43 हजार भक्त

30 सितंबर 2019

flood in pratapgarh
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़ : खतरे के निशान के करीब पहुंची सई, कालेज व मकान भी नदी के पानी में डूबे

30 सितंबर 2019

माता वैष्णो देवी प्राकृतिक गुफा के बाहर स्वर्ण द्वार
Jammu

पहली बार भक्तों ने स्वर्णद्वार से किए माता वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन, तस्वीरों में आप भी देखें दरबार

30 सितंबर 2019

प्याज
प्याज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंडी समिति के बाहर लगाई गईं सस्ते प्याज की दुकानें
मंडी समिति के बाहर लगाई गईं सस्ते प्याज की दुकानें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सस्ता प्याज खरीदने के लिए लगी ग्राहकों की लाइन
सस्ता प्याज खरीदने के लिए लगी ग्राहकों की लाइन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
मंडी समिति मथुरा
मंडी समिति मथुरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Bigg Boss 13: अबु मलिक का सलमान खान से पुराना रिश्ता

अबु मलिक ने एक्ट्रेस अनवेशी जैन को रिप्लेस किया है। बताया जा रहा है कि सलमान खान का अबु मलिक से पुराना रिश्ता है...

30 सितंबर 2019

बच्ची सीवर में गिरी 1:30

जोधपुर: खुले सीवर में गिरी 4 साल की बच्ची को डूबने से एक शख्स ने ऐसे बचाया

30 सितंबर 2019

कन्या पूजन 3:06

नवरात्रि में 9 कन्याओं की पूजा की ये है परंपरा और इसलिए बिठाते है कंजक

30 सितंबर 2019

watch business and technology news including whatsapp not to work in some android 3:21

1 फरवरी से इन स्मार्टफोन में काम नहीं करेगा WhatsApp, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

30 सितंबर 2019

स्टार्स फुटबॉल कनेक्शन 1:33

बर्थडे के अगले ही दिन बिना आलिया के यहां दिखे रणबीर, दोस्तों के साथ जमकर की मस्ती

30 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited