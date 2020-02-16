शहर चुनें

शाहीन बाग के युवक की हत्या में नया मोड़, पत्नी सहित छह पर मुकदमा, सामने आईं ये बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 08:18 PM IST
मृतक कपिल की पत्नी खुशबू
मृतक कपिल की पत्नी खुशबू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद में दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग निवासी युवक की हत्या के मामले में बहन की तहरीर पर मृतक की पत्नी, सास, दो साले सहित छह लोगों के खिलाफ हत्या कर शव छिपाने का मामला दर्ज हुआ है। थाना रसूलपुर पुलिस ने पत्नी और सास को हिरासत में ले लिया है। रविवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम करा परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया।
murder police shaheen bagh
