मैनपुरीः बारिश ने फीके किए गर्मी के तेवर, बादलों ने दिलाई लोगों को राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Wed, 24 Jun 2020 03:48 PM IST
मैनपुरी में हुई बारिश
मैनपुरी में हुई बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लंबे इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार मैनपुरी में बुधवार को मानसून सक्रिय हो गया। दोपहर बारिश हुई तो गर्मी के तेवर फीके पड़ गए और मौसम सुहावना हो गया। इससे लोगों ने भी राहत की सांस ली है। वहीं आसमान में छाए बादल अभी और बारिश की तरफ इशारा कर रहे हैं।
 
मैनपुरी में हुई बारिश
मैनपुरी में हुई मानसून की बारिश
बारिश के बीच सड़कों से गुजरते वाहन
बारिश के बाद भरा पानी
धान की फसल का फाइल फोटो
