मैनपुरीः बारिश ने फीके किए गर्मी के तेवर, बादलों ने दिलाई लोगों को राहत

{"_id":"5ef326c98ebc3e42d83484c3","slug":"monsoon-rain-hits-mainpuri-today-weather-forecast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0903 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u0935\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मैनपुरी में हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी में हुई मानसून की बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बीच सड़कों से गुजरते वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद भरा पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धान की फसल का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला