Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Monsoon Heavey Rain Hits Mathura Pictures Know Latest Weather Forecast

दो घंटे की झमाझम बारिश के बाद सड़कों पर 'सैलाब', सामने आईं बाढ़ जैसे हालातों की तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 08 Jul 2020 05:55 PM IST
बारिश के बाद भरे पानी से निकलती घोड़ा गाड़ी
बारिश के बाद भरे पानी से निकलती घोड़ा गाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कान्हा की नगरी में बुधवार की दोपहर दो घंटे तक हुई झमाझम बारिश ने शहर की सूरत को बिगाड़ दिया। शहर के कई इलाकों में जलभराव हो गया। जर्जर सड़कों के गड्ढों में पानी भर जाने से वाहन चालक और राहगीर परेशान हुए। मथुरा-वृंदावन के बीच का सफर अब और भी खतरनाक हो गया है। लोग लगभग दो किलोमीटर का सफर जान जोखिम में डालकर कर रहे हैं। 
 
बारिश के बाद भरे पानी से निकलती घोड़ा गाड़ी
बारिश के बाद भरे पानी से निकलती घोड़ा गाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के पानी में गिरे लोग
बारिश के पानी में गिरे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद भरे पानी से निकलती गाड़ी
बारिश के बाद भरे पानी से निकलती गाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद हुआ जलभराव
बारिश के बाद हुआ जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी के बीच से निकलता रिक्शाचालक
पानी के बीच से निकलता रिक्शाचालक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद हुए जलभराव के बीच निकलती बस
बारिश के बाद हुए जलभराव के बीच निकलती बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद जलभराव के बीच निकलते लोग
बारिश के बाद जलभराव के बीच निकलते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
