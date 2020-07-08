दो घंटे की झमाझम बारिश के बाद सड़कों पर 'सैलाब', सामने आईं बाढ़ जैसे हालातों की तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f05b8cc3dfeb841f0366962","slug":"monsoon-heavey-rain-hits-mathura-pictures-know-latest-weather-forecast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 '\u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c', \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0922\u093c \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के बाद भरे पानी से निकलती घोड़ा गाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के पानी में गिरे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद भरे पानी से निकलती गाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद हुआ जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी के बीच से निकलता रिक्शाचालक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद हुए जलभराव के बीच निकलती बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद जलभराव के बीच निकलते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला