लॉकडाउन में सामने आईं मेयर की बर्तन धोने की तस्वीरें, सांसद ने आगरावासियों के लिए खोला सरकारी बंगला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 12:03 AM IST
बर्तन धो रहे मेयर
बर्तन धो रहे मेयर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप को रोकने के लिए 21 दिनों के लॉकडाउन में मेयर नवीन जैन ने अपने सभी कर्मचारियों को छुट्टी दे दी है और घर के अंदर रहकर लॉकडाउन का समर्थन कर रहे हैं। वह घर के काम में अपनी पत्नी रेनू जैन का हाथ बंटा रहे हैं।
 
बर्तन धो रहे मेयर
बर्तन धो रहे मेयर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के चलते घर में काम कर रहे मेयर
लॉकडाउन के चलते घर में काम कर रहे मेयर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेयर नवीन जैन
मेयर नवीन जैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के मेयर नवीन जैन
आगरा के मेयर नवीन जैन
अमर उजाला अखबार पढ़ते भाजपा सांसद प्रो. एसपी सिंह बघेल
अमर उजाला अखबार पढ़ते भाजपा सांसद प्रो. एसपी सिंह बघेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
