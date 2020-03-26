लॉकडाउन में सामने आईं मेयर की बर्तन धोने की तस्वीरें, सांसद ने आगरावासियों के लिए खोला सरकारी बंगला

{"_id":"5e7ce22a8ebc3e76a2091ab6","slug":"mayor-naveen-jain-washing-dishes-in-home-at-lockdown-pictures-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बर्तन धो रहे मेयर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के चलते घर में काम कर रहे मेयर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेयर नवीन जैन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला अखबार पढ़ते भाजपा सांसद प्रो. एसपी सिंह बघेल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला