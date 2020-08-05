तस्वीरें: कृष्ण की जन्मस्थली मथुरा भी हुई राममय, रंग बिरंगी लाइटों से सजे मंदिर, चल रहे हैं भजन कीर्तन 

{"_id":"5f29aa5373d967029f2db05e","slug":"mathura-lit-up-ahead-of-the-foundation-stone-laying-ceremony-of-ram-mandir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u092f, \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राममंदिर के लिए रोशनी से जगमग ब्रज के मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f29aa5373d967029f2db05e","slug":"mathura-lit-up-ahead-of-the-foundation-stone-laying-ceremony-of-ram-mandir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u092f, \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मथुरा में दीपोत्सव
- फोटो : Deepali Agarwal
{"_id":"5f29aa5373d967029f2db05e","slug":"mathura-lit-up-ahead-of-the-foundation-stone-laying-ceremony-of-ram-mandir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u092f, \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मथुरा में दीपोत्सव
- फोटो : Deepali Agarwal
{"_id":"5f29aa5373d967029f2db05e","slug":"mathura-lit-up-ahead-of-the-foundation-stone-laying-ceremony-of-ram-mandir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u092f, \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मथुरा में दीपोत्सव
- फोटो : Deepali Agarwal
{"_id":"5f29aa5373d967029f2db05e","slug":"mathura-lit-up-ahead-of-the-foundation-stone-laying-ceremony-of-ram-mandir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u092f, \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुछ ऐसा होगा राम मंदिर
- फोटो : amar ujala