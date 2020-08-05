शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Mathura lit up ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram mandir

तस्वीरें: कृष्ण की जन्मस्थली मथुरा भी हुई राममय, रंग बिरंगी लाइटों से सजे मंदिर, चल रहे हैं भजन कीर्तन 

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 05 Aug 2020 12:04 AM IST
राममंदिर के लिए रोशनी से जगमग ब्रज के मंदिर
1 of 5
राममंदिर के लिए रोशनी से जगमग ब्रज के मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण की ऐतिहासिक घड़ी में अब बहुत ही कम समय बचा है। लोग अभी से जश्न में डूबने लगे हैं। राम भक्तों ने दीए जलाने और आतिशबाजी शुरू कर दी है। इसका उत्साह, उल्लास और उमंग कृष्ण की जन्मस्थली मथुरा में भी है। मंदिरों को सजाया गया है। भक्तों को पवन बेला में मुहं मीठा कराने के लिए प्रसाद बांटा जा रहा है। एक दूसरे को मंदिर निर्माण की बधाइयां दी जा रही हैं। शहर की फिजाओं में भी मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर उमंग है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नीट व जेईई प्रवेश परीक्षा - कैसे एक अंक का अंतर प्रभावित करता है आपकी रैंक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
ayodhya ram mandir krishana janmsthan sri krishna janmabhoomi dwarkadhish temple ram janm bhoomi ayodhya

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

नेहा बंधु
Agra

Upsc Civil Services Exam 2019 Result: कड़ी मेहनत ने दिलाई नेहा बंधु को 121वीं रैंक

5 अगस्त 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान स्थित भागवत भवन मंदिर
Agra

Krishna Janmashtami: जन्मोत्सव में शिरकत नहीं कर सकेंगे कृष्णभक्त, लाइव देखकर मनेगा जन्मदिन

5 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन की अवधि में सकरात्मक सोच के साथ अपने कार्यालय को ऑनलाइन सुचारू रूप से चलाना भी एक कला है: संजीव अग्रवाल
Sage University

लॉकडाउन की अवधि में सकरात्मक सोच के साथ अपने कार्यालय को ऑनलाइन सुचारू रूप से चलाना भी एक कला है: संजीव अग्रवाल
राममंदिर के लिए रोशनी से जगमग ब्रज के मंदिर
Agra

तस्वीरें: राम मंदिर के लिए ब्रज में उल्लास, रोशनी से जगमगाई कान्हा की नगरी

5 अगस्त 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

अनलॉक-3: ताजमहल पर लगा रहेगा अभी ताला, नहीं खुलेंगे जिम और योगा सेंटर

5 अगस्त 2020

दांपत्य जीवन में आ रही है बाधाएं ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और आज ही पाएं उचित उपाय
Kundali

दांपत्य जीवन में आ रही है बाधाएं ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और आज ही पाएं उचित उपाय
राज्यमंत्री चौधरी उदयभान के घर आतिशबाजी का दृश्य
Agra

राममंदिर भूमिपूजन से पहले ताजनगरी में दिवाली, आतिशबाजी के साथ जले दीये

5 अगस्त 2020

Ram mandir bhoomi pujan ayodhya date time 5 august: Celebration in Uttarakhand, Photos
Dehradun

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: राममय हुई देवभूमि, कहीं जलाए दीये तो कहीं लड्डुओं का प्रसाद तैयार, तस्वीरें...

4 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अभिषेक को मिठाई खिलाते माता-पिता।
Chandigarh

UPSC result: 17 लाख पैकेज की नौकरी छोड़ी, बिना कोचिंग तैयारी की, तीसरी बार में पास की परीक्षा

4 अगस्त 2020

मथुरा
Lucknow

इन तस्वीरों से जानिए कैसा है राम नगरी अयोध्या और कृष्ण की जन्मस्थली मथुरा का नजारा

4 अगस्त 2020

लॉकडाउन की अवधि में सकरात्मक सोच के साथ अपने कार्यालय को ऑनलाइन सुचारू रूप से चलाना भी एक कला है: संजीव अग्रवाल
Sage University

लॉकडाउन की अवधि में सकरात्मक सोच के साथ अपने कार्यालय को ऑनलाइन सुचारू रूप से चलाना भी एक कला है: संजीव अग्रवाल
विज्ञापन
यूपीएससी टॉपर प्रदीप सिंह
Chandigarh

अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें- यूपीएससी टॉपर प्रदीप सिंह का खास इंटरव्यू, खुद बताया- कैसे मिली सफलता

4 अगस्त 2020

परिजनों के साथ प्रतिभा
Jaunpur

UPSC Civil Services: कुछ ऐसी हैं तीसरी रैंक लाने वाली प्रतिभा वर्मा, डेंगू से कमजोर पड़ गया था शरीर, फिर भी हार नहीं मानी 

4 अगस्त 2020

दांपत्य जीवन में आ रही है बाधाएं ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और आज ही पाएं उचित उपाय
Kundali

दांपत्य जीवन में आ रही है बाधाएं ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और आज ही पाएं उचित उपाय
Dr RN Singh
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: प्रशासन ने क्लीनिक पर चलाया बुल्डोजर, डॉक्टर ने मलबे पर बैठकर देखने शुरू किए मरीज

4 अगस्त 2020

Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Highway 50 meter Road Damage due to landslide
Dehradun

बारिश-भूस्खलन से केदारनाथ हाईवे का 50 और ऊखीमठ मार्ग का 30 मीटर हिस्सा धंसा, तस्वीरें...

4 अगस्त 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मथुरा
Agra

Ram Mandir: भूमि पूजन के दिन अयोध्या की तरह भगवामय होगा ब्रज, दीपों से जगमगाएगी कृष्ण की नगरी

4 अगस्त 2020

This is how Ram temple of Ayodhya will look like.
Lucknow

तस्वीरों में देखें, ऐसा होगा अयोध्या में बनने वाला राम मंदिर, सामने आया डिजाइन, तस्वीरें

4 अगस्त 2020

राम मंदिर की प्रस्तावित तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

भूमि पूजन से पहले जारी हुई प्रस्तावित मंदिर की भव्य तस्वीरें, मूल डिजाइन से आकार में दोगुना

4 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या से जुड़ी है आगरा के राम मंदिर की कहानी
Agra

अयोध्या से जुड़ी है आगरा के राम मंदिर की कहानी, छह दिसंबर 1992 को हुआ था निर्माण

4 अगस्त 2020

vhp
Gorakhpur

श्रीराम मंदिर आंदोलन: घर-घर लहराया केसरिया, आगे ही नहीं पर्दे के पीछे भी विहिप की रही बड़ी भूमिका

4 अगस्त 2020

राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर
Lucknow

भूमिपूजन के पहले धर्म और अध्यात्म के रंग में रंगी अयोध्या, देखें स्पेशल तस्वीरें

4 अगस्त 2020

मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले आरोपी
Kanpur

यूपी: कानपुर में साजिश रच पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला, मेडिकल टीम को खदेड़, चलाए थे ईंट-पत्थर, पेट्रोल बम

4 अगस्त 2020

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Ayodhya is prepare for Bhoomi Poojan.
Lucknow

भूमिपूजन के लिए तैयार अयोध्या हाईअलर्ट पर, पीएम के लिए हेलीपैड तैयार, तस्वीरें

4 अगस्त 2020

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Every guest will be given a silver coin printed ram darbar on it in bhoomi poojan programme.
Lucknow

अयोध्या भूमि पूजन में शामिल अतिथियों को भेंट किया जाएगा ये खास चांदी का सिक्का, देखें स्पेशल तस्वीरें

4 अगस्त 2020

Gorakhnath
Gorakhpur

यहां बनाई जाती थी श्रीराम मंदिर आंदोलन की गोपनीय रणनीति, रोचक है इसकी कहानी

4 अगस्त 2020

राममंदिर के लिए रोशनी से जगमग ब्रज के मंदिर
राममंदिर के लिए रोशनी से जगमग ब्रज के मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में दीपोत्सव
मथुरा में दीपोत्सव - फोटो : Deepali Agarwal
मथुरा में दीपोत्सव
मथुरा में दीपोत्सव - फोटो : Deepali Agarwal
मथुरा में दीपोत्सव
मथुरा में दीपोत्सव - फोटो : Deepali Agarwal
कुछ ऐसा होगा राम मंदिर
कुछ ऐसा होगा राम मंदिर - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited