Market Ready for shri krishna janmashtami Agra

जन्माष्टमीः मन मोह रहे मनमोहक हिंडोले, बाल गोपाल के जन्मोत्सव को सजा बाजार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 22 Aug 2019 04:29 AM IST
बाजार से लड्डू गोपाल की पोशाक की खरीदारी करतीं युवतियां
1 of 5
बाजार से लड्डू गोपाल की पोशाक की खरीदारी करतीं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन्माष्टमी का उल्लास छाने लगा है। 23 और 24 अगस्त के उत्सव के लिए बाजार में रौनक अलग ही दिख रही है। मोहन के शृंगार के लिए तमाम चीजें हैं तो झुलाने के लिए एक से बढ़कर एक शानदार हिंडोले उपलब्ध हैं। सौ रुपये से लेकर साढ़े हजार रुपये तक। रावतपाड़ा और लोहार गली बाजार में हर दुकान पर अपना एक विशेष हिंडोला है। एलईडी लाइट लगे और मोतियों और सितारों से सजे हिंडोले की मांग अधिक है।
बाजार से लड्डू गोपाल की पोशाक की खरीदारी करतीं युवतियां
बाजार से लड्डू गोपाल की पोशाक की खरीदारी करतीं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंग-बिरंगे प्लास्टिक के मोती और सितारों से सजे हिंडोले
रंग-बिरंगे प्लास्टिक के मोती और सितारों से सजे हिंडोले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिंडोले
हिंडोले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पोशाक
पोशाक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदकिशोर के शृंगार में मुकुट
नंदकिशोर के शृंगार में मुकुट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
