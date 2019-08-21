जन्माष्टमीः मन मोह रहे मनमोहक हिंडोले, बाल गोपाल के जन्मोत्सव को सजा बाजार

{"_id":"5d5d2ffe8ebc3e6c5b48f700","slug":"market-ready-for-shri-krishna-janmashtami-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0940\u0903 \u092e\u0928 \u092e\u094b\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u092e\u094b\u0939\u0915 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाजार से लड्डू गोपाल की पोशाक की खरीदारी करतीं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंग-बिरंगे प्लास्टिक के मोती और सितारों से सजे हिंडोले
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिंडोले
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदकिशोर के शृंगार में मुकुट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला