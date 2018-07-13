बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ब्रज की इन तस्वीरों को देख आप यही कहेंगे, ऐ मोहब्बत ! तेरे अंजाम पे रोना आया
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Fri, 13 Jul 2018 02:37 PM IST
जिस ब्रज ने पूरी दुनिया को प्रेम का संदेश दिया, अब वहां मोहब्बत सिसक रही है। प्रेम दीवाने या तो मौत के घाट उतार दिए जा रहे हैं, या फिर खुदकुशी के लिए मजबूर किए जा रहे हैं। गुरुवार को खंदौली में एक और प्रेम कहानी का दर्दनाक अंत हुआ। अब गोकुलेश और बबीता की प्रेम कहानी का एक पन्ना भी खून से रंगी पड़ी इस किताब में जुड़ गया है। उनकी प्रेम कहानी चार साल से चल रही थी।
