पिता की शव यात्रा में आए लोगों को बेटे ने लौटाया, कहा- लॉकडाउन है, घर में रहकर कीजिए प्रार्थना

{"_id":"5e7d94a38ebc3e76a2091b10","slug":"lockdown-in-agra-news-update-young-man-gave-awareness-message-about-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0935 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0939\u0948, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शवयात्रा में शामिल हुए मृतक के परिवार के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान परिवार के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शव यात्रा में शामिल लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान परिवार के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला