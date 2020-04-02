रामनवमी: घरों में हवन-पूजन कर कोरोना के नाश की प्रार्थना, गरीबों को बांटा गया भोजन

{"_id":"5e8591978ebc3e78b032bc0f","slug":"lockdown-agra-latest-news-devotees-food-distributed-to-the-poor-family-on-ram-navmi-2020","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0935\u092e\u0940: \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0935\u0928-\u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928\u093e, \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092d\u094b\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामनवमी पर पूजा करता परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गरीबों के लिए पहुंचाया भोजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद में कन्याभोज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंदिर में पुजारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामनवमी पर मंदिर के बाहर पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंदिर में किया कन्या पूजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला