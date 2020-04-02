शहर चुनें

अपराजिता: कोरोना से जंग में दूसरों की सेहत के लिए जुटीं आगरा की 'अष्ट-शक्ति', बिना दिन-रात देखे कर रहीं काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 02 Apr 2020 10:43 AM IST
Corona Warriors
Corona Warriors - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में कोरोना वायरस से मुकाबले के लिए महिला चिकित्सक के रूप में 'अष्ट शक्ति' जुटी हुई हैं। ये महिला चिकित्सक दूसरों की अच्छी सेहत के लिए बिना दिन-रात देखे काम कर रही हैं। उनका साथ देने के लिए स्टाफ नर्स, फार्मासिस्ट और चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी लगे हुए हैं। सभी को भरोसा है कि इनकी शक्ति के आगे कोरोना वायरस भी मात खाएगा। जानिए कोरोना से जंग में कैसी है इन सेहत के प्रहरियों की दिनचर्या... 
Corona Warriors
Corona Warriors - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वरिष्ठ फिजीशियन डॉ अंजना पांडे
वरिष्ठ फिजीशियन डॉ अंजना पांडे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. स्निग्धा सेन
डॉ. स्निग्धा सेन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्टाफ नर्स नीलोफर
स्टाफ नर्स नीलोफर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुपरवाइजर पुष्पा देवी
सुपरवाइजर पुष्पा देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
माइक्रो बायलॉजी विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. आरती अग्रवाल
माइक्रो बायलॉजी विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. आरती अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्त्री रोग विभाग की डॉ. रुचिका गर्ग
स्त्री रोग विभाग की डॉ. रुचिका गर्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्त्री रोग विभाग की डॉ. निधि गुप्ता
स्त्री रोग विभाग की डॉ. निधि गुप्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. रचना गुप्ता
डॉ. रचना गुप्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
