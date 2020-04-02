अपराजिता: कोरोना से जंग में दूसरों की सेहत के लिए जुटीं आगरा की 'अष्ट-शक्ति', बिना दिन-रात देखे कर रहीं काम

{"_id":"5e85736b8ebc3e735433b743","slug":"coronavirus-update-news-in-agra-salute-to-corona-warriors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0924\u093e: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 '\u0905\u0937\u094d\u091f-\u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f', \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Corona Warriors
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वरिष्ठ फिजीशियन डॉ अंजना पांडे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. स्निग्धा सेन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्टाफ नर्स नीलोफर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुपरवाइजर पुष्पा देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
माइक्रो बायलॉजी विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. आरती अग्रवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्त्री रोग विभाग की डॉ. रुचिका गर्ग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्त्री रोग विभाग की डॉ. निधि गुप्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. रचना गुप्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला