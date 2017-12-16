बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कड़ाके की सर्दी में भी ताजमहल पर उमड़े इतने सैलानी, एंट्री करने में ही लग गए 3 घंटे
Updated Sun, 17 Dec 2017 08:56 AM IST
आगरा में दिसंबर की गलन भरी सर्दी के बीच ताजमहल का दीदार करने के लिए सैलानियों का सैलाब शनिवार को उमड़ा। करीब 50 हजार सैलानियों ने शनिवार को ताज महल को निहारा।
