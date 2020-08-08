शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Kerala Air India Plane Crash News: Mathura resident Co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar dies before his child birth

केरल विमान हादसे ने छीनीं पायलट अखिलेश के परिवार की खुशियां, बच्चे के जन्म से पहले आई मौत की खबर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sat, 08 Aug 2020 11:52 AM IST
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
1 of 5
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एयर इंडिया विमान हादसे ने मथुरा निवासी को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज के परिवार की खुशियां छीन लीं। अखिलेश की पत्नी मेघा गर्भवती हैं। 10 दिन बाद उनकी डिलीवरी होनी है। परिवार में खुशियां मनाने की तैयारी चल रही थी, लेकिन उससे पहले अखिलेश की मौत की खबर आ गई। इससे परिवार में मातम पसर गया। परिजन यकीन नहीं कर पा रहे कि अखिलेश अब इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
30 दिन में करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी, हजारों छात्रों को सेलेक्ट करा चुके फैकल्टी लेंगे कक्षाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
air india plane crash karipur airport air india pilot akhilesh kumar

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पुलिस फोर्स तैनात
Meerut

मुख्यमंत्री योगी का इंतजार, सहारनपुर में चप्पे-चप्पे पर फोर्स तैनात, देखिए ये तस्वीरें

8 अगस्त 2020

पुलिस गश्त की पोल खोलती हैं ये तस्वीरें
Agra

गश्त का सच: पुलिस चौकियों पर ताले...बैरियर खाली, कॉलोनियों में भी चौकसी नहीं

8 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
SGT University

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
डॉ. मधु गुलाटी मानव सेवा के साथ साथ पर्यावरण की सेवा में जुटी हैं।
Gorakhpur

पत्थर पर पौधे उगाने की कला में माहिर हैं ये मशहूर डॉक्टर, तस्वीरों में देखें इनके खूबसूरत पौधों का कलेक्शन

8 अगस्त 2020

मोहिनी तुली घर संभालने के साथ गार्डेनिंग का शौक भी करती हैं पूरा।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: गोरखपुर की 'मोहिनी' का यह खास शौक बन गया जुनून, अब पूरा परिवार खुशी के हर मौके पर ऐसे मनाता है जश्न

8 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

MP College
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर का अनोखा कॉलेज, छात्रों-अध्यापकों के साथ मिलकर प्रधानाचार्य साफ करते हैं शौचालय

8 अगस्त 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

'मौत का पैगाम' लेकर दुकानदारी कर रहे थे ये लोग, अब पुलिस ऐसे सिखाएगी सबक

8 अगस्त 2020

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
SGT University

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
विज्ञापन
अभिनेता सोनू सूद
Chandigarh

अभिनेता सोनू सूद ने उठाई चार अनाथ बच्चों की जिम्मेदारी, बोले- मैं पढ़ाऊंगा, आत्मनिर्भर बनाऊंगा

8 अगस्त 2020

Kanpur encounter
Lucknow

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे का पासपोर्ट और शस्त्र लाइसेंस बनाने वालों से होगी पूछताछ, सामने आएगी असलियत

8 अगस्त 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में एक और सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, अब ये शख्स आया रडार पर, होगा पूरे खेल का पर्दाफाश

8 अगस्त 2020

सीआरपीएफ जवान का अंतिम संस्कार
Jammu

कोरोना संक्रमित जवान की मौत, श्रीनगर में हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, बेबसी का ये मंजर देख सभी रो पड़े

8 अगस्त 2020

हुक्का बार में अश्लीलता
Meerut

हुक्का बार में अश्लीलता की हद पार... धुएं में उड़ रहा कानून, आपत्तिजनक सामान बरामद, देखिए तस्वीरें

8 अगस्त 2020

vikas dubey
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, राज्यपाल की मंजूरी के बगैर बेची गई थी सेमी ऑटोमैटिक राइफल

8 अगस्त 2020

lucknow murder and suicide
Lucknow

लखनऊ हत्या-आत्महत्या केस: राहुल ने फोन कर मां से कहा था- मैंने नैंसी को बहुत मारा, वो अब...

8 अगस्त 2020

Lucknow murder-suicide case
Lucknow

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में सामने आई प्रेमी की बर्बरता, नैंसी का शव देखकर डॉक्टरों के भी उड़े होश

8 अगस्त 2020

gorakhpur lockdown
Gorakhpur

आज और कल पूरे शहर में 'लॉकडाउन', चप्पे- चप्पे पर है पुलिस प्रशासन की कड़ी निगरानी, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे पसरा है सन्नाटा

8 अगस्त 2020

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
Agra

'मैं तुम्हें चाहती हूं, तुम भी मुझे चाहते हो न...' डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत की कहानी, पन्नों की जुबानी

8 अगस्त 2020

Lucknow murder-suicide case
Lucknow

ऐसी निर्दयता... प्रेमिका पर किए 80 वार में 40 गले पर, प्रेमी ने हत्या से पहले किया था ये...

8 अगस्त 2020

एसपी विनय तिवारी
Jhansi

सुशांत राजपूत मामला: एसपी विनय तिवारी ने कहा, अभी भी जांच में जरूरत पड़ने पर पूरा सहयोग करेंगे

8 अगस्त 2020

demo pic
Gorakhpur

खुद का 'अपहरण' कर मां से मांगी दो लाख की फिरौती, पढ़िए फिर कहां तक पहुंचे कानून के लंबे हाथ...

8 अगस्त 2020

Cm yogi Adityanath (file)
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने राम जन्मभूमि पूजन में निभाई खास भूमिका, यहां देखें इनकी 30 अनदेखी तस्वीरें

8 अगस्त 2020

को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए विमान का मलबा
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए विमान का मलबा - फोटो : PTI
अखिलेश और मेघा की शादी की तस्वीर
अखिलेश और मेघा की शादी की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मकान के बाहर खड़े अखिलेश के परिजन
मकान के बाहर खड़े अखिलेश के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited