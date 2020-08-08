केरल विमान हादसे ने छीनीं पायलट अखिलेश के परिवार की खुशियां, बच्चे के जन्म से पहले आई मौत की खबर

{"_id":"5f2e3ebb46fb5c220e3d004d","slug":"kerala-air-india-plane-crash-news-mathura-resident-co-pilot-akhilesh-kumar-dies-before-his-child-birth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u0932\u091f \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए विमान का मलबा
- फोटो : PTI
अखिलेश और मेघा की शादी की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मकान के बाहर खड़े अखिलेश के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला