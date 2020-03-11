शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Iraq, Iran, Italy and China Tourist will be Screened on Surveillance At City of Tajmahal

कोरोनावायरसः ताजमहल के शहर में इन चार देशों के पर्यटकों पर रहेगी विशेष नजर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 04:09 AM IST
मास्क लगाकर ताजमहल में पहुंचे पर्यटक
1 of 6
मास्क लगाकर ताजमहल में पहुंचे पर्यटक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कोरोनावायरस से बचाव के लिए विदेशी पर्यटकों की स्क्रीनिंग होगी, लेकिन चार देशों के पर्यटकों विशेष रूप से सर्विलांस पर रखा जाएगा। इनकी यात्रा की ट्रैकिंग भी की जाएगी। इसके लिए होटल संचालकों को भी निर्देशित कर दिया है।
 
coronavirus tajmahal tourists four countries tourist

मास्क लगाकर ताजमहल में पहुंचे पर्यटक
मास्क लगाकर ताजमहल में पहुंचे पर्यटक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कालेज
एसएन मेडिकल कालेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मॉस्क लगाए पर्यटक
मॉस्क लगाए पर्यटक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
