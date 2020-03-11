कोरोनावायरसः ताजमहल के शहर में इन चार देशों के पर्यटकों पर रहेगी विशेष नजर

{"_id":"5e68da6e8ebc3ec5737778c4","slug":"iraq-iran-italy-and-china-tourist-will-be-screened-on-surveillance-at-city-of-tajmahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मास्क लगाकर ताजमहल में पहुंचे पर्यटक
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e68da6e8ebc3ec5737778c4","slug":"iraq-iran-italy-and-china-tourist-will-be-screened-on-surveillance-at-city-of-tajmahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e68da6e8ebc3ec5737778c4","slug":"iraq-iran-italy-and-china-tourist-will-be-screened-on-surveillance-at-city-of-tajmahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएन मेडिकल कालेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e68da6e8ebc3ec5737778c4","slug":"iraq-iran-italy-and-china-tourist-will-be-screened-on-surveillance-at-city-of-tajmahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मॉस्क लगाए पर्यटक
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e68da6e8ebc3ec5737778c4","slug":"iraq-iran-italy-and-china-tourist-will-be-screened-on-surveillance-at-city-of-tajmahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e68da6e8ebc3ec5737778c4","slug":"iraq-iran-italy-and-china-tourist-will-be-screened-on-surveillance-at-city-of-tajmahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला