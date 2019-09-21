विश्व को शांति का संदेश दे रहा मैनपुरी का जसराजपुर, यहां स्थापित है देश का सबसे ऊंचा गज स्तंभ

{"_id":"5d85a8998ebc3e016308ea9d","slug":"international-day-of-peace-jasrajpur-holy-place-of-buddhists","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0938\u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0941\u0930, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u092a\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0917\u091c \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0902\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बौद्ध उपासकों की धर्मस्थली है गांव जसराजपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महात्मा बुद्ध की प्रतिमा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यहां हर साल आते हैं हजारों बौद्ध उपासक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
देश का सबसे ऊंचा गज स्तंभ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धम्म प्रवचन करते बौद्ध धर्मगुरु दलाई लामा (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महात्मा बुद्ध की प्रतिमा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला