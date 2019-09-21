शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विश्व को शांति का संदेश दे रहा मैनपुरी का जसराजपुर, यहां स्थापित है देश का सबसे ऊंचा गज स्तंभ

नीलेश शर्मा, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Sat, 21 Sep 2019 10:25 AM IST
बौद्ध उपासकों की धर्मस्थली है गांव जसराजपुर
बौद्ध उपासकों की धर्मस्थली है गांव जसराजपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महात्मा बुद्ध के चरणों से पावन हुई मैनपुरी के जसराजपुर की धरा विश्व में शांति का संदेश दे रही है। बौद्ध आस्था का केंद्र जसराजपुर आज पूरे विश्व में विख्यात हो चुका है। इसी पावन धरती से दो बार तिब्बती धर्मगुरु दलाई लामा भी विश्व शांति का संदेश दे चुके हैं। जसराजपुर में देश का सबसे ऊंचा गज स्तंभ भी स्थापित है, जिसे देखने के लिए हर साल बड़ी संख्या में बौद्ध धर्म को मानने वाले आते हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
बौद्ध उपासकों की धर्मस्थली है गांव जसराजपुर
बौद्ध उपासकों की धर्मस्थली है गांव जसराजपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महात्मा बुद्ध की प्रतिमा
महात्मा बुद्ध की प्रतिमा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यहां हर साल आते हैं हजारों बौद्ध उपासक
यहां हर साल आते हैं हजारों बौद्ध उपासक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देश का सबसे ऊंचा गज स्तंभ
देश का सबसे ऊंचा गज स्तंभ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धम्म प्रवचन करते बौद्ध धर्मगुरु दलाई लामा (फाइल)
धम्म प्रवचन करते बौद्ध धर्मगुरु दलाई लामा (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महात्मा बुद्ध की प्रतिमा
महात्मा बुद्ध की प्रतिमा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
