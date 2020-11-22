मथुराः शादी से चार दिन पहले प्रेमिका ने प्रेमी संग लगाई फांसी, मोबाइल की जांच में जुटी पुलिस

{"_id":"5fba68b78ebc3e9b7e32c5d4","slug":"inside-story-of-lover-commits-suicide-in-mant-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0903 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आत्महत्या करने वाले युवक पंकज का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में छानबीन करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में युवक-युवती की आत्महत्या की जानकारी के बाद जुटे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में युवक-युवती की आत्महत्या की सूचना के बाद चर्चा करते ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मुआयना करती मथुरा पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला