ताजमहल टिकटों की कालाबाजरीः रात में ही बुक हुए पांच हजार टिकट, मायूस हुए सैलानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 22 Nov 2020 11:35 PM IST
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी टिकट नहीं मिलने से मायूस दिखे
1 of 7
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी टिकट नहीं मिलने से मायूस दिखे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर टिकट का हो रहा गड़बड़झाला सैलानियों की मुसीबत बढ़ा रहा है। रविवार को एक भी टिकट बुक नहीं हो पाया। शनिवार रात में ही रविवार की सुबह और दोपहर के स्लॉट के सभी 5000 टिकट बुक हो चुके थे। ऐसे में रविवार को भारी भीड़ का अंदेशा था, लेकिन ताजमहल पर पर्यटक केवल 3839 ही आए। दरअसल, लपकों द्वारा रात में ही टिकट बुक कराने के बाद रविवार को 1161 टिकट बिक नहीं सके। ऐसे में ताजमहल पर रविवार को बिना टिकट बुक कराए आए सैलानियों को मायूस लौटना पड़ा।
 
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी टिकट नहीं मिलने से मायूस दिखे
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी टिकट नहीं मिलने से मायूस दिखे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
