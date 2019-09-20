खास होगी एशिया की ऐतिहासिक श्रीराम बरात, आकर्षण का केंद्र होगी यह झांकियां

{"_id":"5d84ba918ebc3e93a230c7de","slug":"historical-ram-barat-janakpuri-mahotsav-will-starts-from-23-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राम बारात (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d84ba918ebc3e93a230c7de","slug":"historical-ram-barat-janakpuri-mahotsav-will-starts-from-23-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जनकपुरी की तैयारियां करता कारीगर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d84ba918ebc3e93a230c7de","slug":"historical-ram-barat-janakpuri-mahotsav-will-starts-from-23-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जनकपुरी आयोजन का शिलान्यास करते मेयर नवीन जैन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d84ba918ebc3e93a230c7de","slug":"historical-ram-barat-janakpuri-mahotsav-will-starts-from-23-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राम बारात (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d84ba918ebc3e93a230c7de","slug":"historical-ram-barat-janakpuri-mahotsav-will-starts-from-23-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामलीला मैदान में आकाशवाणी लीला का मंचन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला