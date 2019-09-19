शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Two Dead In Flood situation in Chambal Due To Treatment

यूपीः बाढ़ प्रभावित गांवों में इलाज न मिलने से युवक-युवती की मौत, चंबल ने मचाया हाहाकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 19 Sep 2019 11:35 AM IST
बाढ़ के चलते नहीं मिला इलाज बीमार युवक की मौत
बाढ़ के चलते नहीं मिला इलाज बीमार युवक की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्टीमर देरी से पहुंचने की वजह से बाह के बाढ़ प्रभावित गुढ़ा गांव में शेर बहादुर (27) की इलाज के अभाव में जान चली गई। गांव से बाहर निकलने का रास्ता बंद हो जाने से पुरा शिवलाल गांव में बुखार में तप रही मंजू (19) में भी दम तोड़ दिया। दोनों गांवों में घर-घर बुखार पीड़ितों की चारपाइयां बिछी हुई हैं।
बाढ़ के चलते नहीं मिला इलाज बीमार युवक की मौत
बाढ़ के चलते नहीं मिला इलाज बीमार युवक की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाढ़ के चलते घरों की छत पर बैठे लोग
बाढ़ के चलते घरों की छत पर बैठे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाढ़ प्रभावित क्षेत्र में रेस्क्यू टीम बिजली के तारों में उलझने से बाल बाल बची
बाढ़ प्रभावित क्षेत्र में रेस्क्यू टीम बिजली के तारों में उलझने से बाल बाल बची - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्टीमर से जाते लोग
स्टीमर से जाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व मंत्री अरिदमन सिंह ने भी बाढ़ प्रभावित क्षेत्र का दौरा किया
पूर्व मंत्री अरिदमन सिंह ने भी बाढ़ प्रभावित क्षेत्र का दौरा किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
