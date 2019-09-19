यूपीः बाढ़ प्रभावित गांवों में इलाज न मिलने से युवक-युवती की मौत, चंबल ने मचाया हाहाकार

{"_id":"5d83188f8ebc3e0144721022","slug":"two-dead-in-flood-situation-in-chambal-due-to-treatment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u092c\u093e\u0922\u093c \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915-\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाढ़ के चलते नहीं मिला इलाज बीमार युवक की मौत
बाढ़ के चलते घरों की छत पर बैठे लोग
बाढ़ प्रभावित क्षेत्र में रेस्क्यू टीम बिजली के तारों में उलझने से बाल बाल बची
स्टीमर से जाते लोग
पूर्व मंत्री अरिदमन सिंह ने भी बाढ़ प्रभावित क्षेत्र का दौरा किया
