तस्वीरें: झमाझम बारिश ने गर्मी-उमस से दिलाई राहत तो घरों में पानी घुसने में 'आफत'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Tue, 06 Aug 2019 07:40 PM IST
बारिश के चलते सड़कों पर हुए जलभराव से निकलती युवतियां
1 of 5
बारिश के चलते सड़कों पर हुए जलभराव से निकलती युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुहागनगरी में हुई बारिश ने नगर निगम के इंतजाम की पोल खोल दी है। मंगलवार को दो घंटे तक झमाझम बारिश हुई। इससे मुख्य रास्तों से लेकर गलियों के अंदर तक जलभराव हो गया। नई आबादी के निचले इलाकों में घरों के अंदर और सर्विस रोड पर दुकानों के अंदर पानी घुस गया।
