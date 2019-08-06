तस्वीरें: झमाझम बारिश ने गर्मी-उमस से दिलाई राहत तो घरों में पानी घुसने में 'आफत'

{"_id":"5d4987728ebc3e6cb20d103a","slug":"heavy-rain-in-firozabad-today-weather-report-hindi-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940-\u0909\u092e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0906\u092b\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के चलते सड़कों पर हुए जलभराव से निकलती युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरसात के बाद घर से पानी निकलता युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सर्विस रोड पर जलभराव होने से यातायात बाधित
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश थमने के बाद घरों से पानी निकालते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के चलते सड़कों पर हुए जलभराव में फंसा दुपहिया वाहन सवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला