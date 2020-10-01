शहर चुनें
Hathras Case: आगरा में आक्रोश, सफाई कर्मियों ने चौराहे पर फैलाया कूड़ा, जगह-जगह प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 01 Oct 2020 12:30 PM IST
हाथरस कांड के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
हाथरस कांड के विरोध में प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस में बिटिया के साथ हुई दरिंदगी पर लोगों में जबरदस्त आक्रोश है। आगरा में गुरुवार को सफाई कर्मचारियों ने कार्य बहिष्कार कर दिया। नगर निगम के सभी सफाई कर्मचारी सामूहिक अवकाश पर चले गए। हाथरस कांड को लेकर सुबह से ही शहर में जगह-जगह प्रदर्शन शुरू हो गए। फिरोजाबाद और कासगंज में भी सफाई कर्मचारियों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। 
हाथरस कांड के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
हाथरस कांड के विरोध में प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चौराहे पर फैला कूड़ा
चौराहे पर फैला कूड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शनकारियों को समझाती पुलिस
प्रदर्शनकारियों को समझाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाल्मीकि समाज के लोगों ने निकाला जुलूस
वाल्मीकि समाज के लोगों ने निकाला जुलूस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते लोग
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सफाईकर्मियों ने किया धरना-प्रदर्शन
सफाईकर्मियों ने किया धरना-प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
