Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Banke Bihari Temple Will Open For Devotees At 17 October

वृंदावनः नवरात्र में भक्तों को दर्शन देंगे ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी, कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का करेंगे पालन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा-वृंदावन, Updated Wed, 30 Sep 2020 01:40 PM IST
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन
1 of 5
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लंबी प्रतीक्षा के बाद ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी अब भक्तों को दर्शन देने जा रहे हैं। नवरात्र के पहले दिन से भगवान बांकेबिहारी के पट भक्तों के लिए खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। 
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के चलते अक्षय तृतीय पर बंद बांकेबिहारी का मंदिर
लॉकडाउन के चलते अक्षय तृतीय पर बंद बांकेबिहारी का मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुर श्रीबांकेबिहारी मंदिर
ठाकुर श्रीबांकेबिहारी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुरजी
ठाकुरजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
