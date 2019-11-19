शहर चुनें

देह व्यापार के दलदल में कैसे फंसीं युवतियां, पूछताछ में पुलिस को बताईं चौंकाने वाली बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 19 Nov 2019 08:41 PM IST
पकड़ी गईं युवतियां
1 of 5
पकड़ी गईं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के फतेहाबाद रोड स्थित चार स्पा सेंटर्स से पकड़े गए छह युवक और 19 युवतियों को पुलिस ने मंगलवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया। थाना ताजगंज के प्रभारी निरीक्षक ने बताया कि कोर्ट ने सभी आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया है। इससे पहले पूछताछ में पुलिस को युवतियों ने जो बातें बताई हैं, वो चौंकाने वाली हैं।
prostitution prostitution racket spa centers girls
