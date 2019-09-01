बप्पा की अगवानी के लिए घर से बाजार तक तैयारी, ऐसे करें गणपति स्थापना

{"_id":"5d6b4c418ebc3e93c816467f","slug":"ganesh-chaturthi-2019-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u092a\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गणेश प्रतिमा खरीदते भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6b4c418ebc3e93c816467f","slug":"ganesh-chaturthi-2019-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u092a\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गणेश प्रतिमा को अंतिम रूप देता कलाकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6b4c418ebc3e93c816467f","slug":"ganesh-chaturthi-2019-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u092a\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गणेश प्रतिमा को सजाता कलाकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6b4c418ebc3e93c816467f","slug":"ganesh-chaturthi-2019-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u092a\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गणेश प्रतिमा को अंतिम रूप देता कलाकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6b4c418ebc3e93c816467f","slug":"ganesh-chaturthi-2019-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u092a\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गणेश प्रतिमा ले जाते भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6b4c418ebc3e93c816467f","slug":"ganesh-chaturthi-2019-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u092a\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गणेश प्रतिमा खरीदते भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला