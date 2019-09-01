शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   ganesh chaturthi 2019 celebrations in agra

बप्पा की अगवानी के लिए घर से बाजार तक तैयारी, ऐसे करें गणपति स्थापना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 10:24 AM IST
गणेश प्रतिमा खरीदते भक्त
1 of 6
गणेश प्रतिमा खरीदते भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी में गणेश चतुर्थी को लेकर मंदिरों के साथ घर-घर में पूजा-पाठ की तैयारी चल रही है। सोमवार को गणपति को विराजमान करने के साथ दिन-रात उनकी सेवा की जाएगी। लड्डुओं का भोग लगाकर उनका गुणगान किया जाएगा। श्रद्धालुओं ने गणेश प्रतिमा, पूजन सामग्री आदि की खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ganesh chaturthi गणेश चतुर्थी ganesh chaturthi 2019 ganesh chaturthi food ganesh chaturthi history
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पूरन की मौत के बाद मिला राशन
Agra

बच्चों की भूख मिटाने को दर-दर भटका पूरन, मौत के बाद मिला सरकारी राशन, चंदे से कफन

1 सितंबर 2019

मुठभेड़ में घायल छात्र कादिर
Meerut

कादिर मुठभेड़: भाजपा दो फाड़, पुलिस के समर्थन में एक खेमा, एनकाउंटर पर मुहर और इंस्पेक्टर को इनाम  

1 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
क्षीर भवानी मंदिर
Jammu

अद्भुत...कश्मीर में हर संकट की आहट देता है क्षीर भवानी के मंदिर का पानी, अबकी बार भी ऐसा ही हुआ

1 सितंबर 2019

महिला हत्याकांड का खुलासा
Delhi NCR

पैसे के लिए दूसरों संग 'सोने' को तैयार न हुई पत्नी तो 'कातिल' बना 'सिन्दूर', Whatsapp से खुला राज

1 सितंबर 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Hartalika teej 2019 Confusion on Right date and timing for puja vrat
Dehradun

हरतालिका तीज 2019: दूर कीजिए कंफ्यूजन, ये है व्रत और पूजा का सही दिन और शुभ मुहूर्त...

1 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Pitru paksha 2019 Shradh and shardiya Navratri All details
Dehradun

पितृ पक्ष 2019: इस तिथि पर एक ही दिन पड़ रहे दो श्राद्ध, पूरे नौ होंगे नवरात्रि के व्रत

1 सितंबर 2019

सिपाही के हाथ में पीली पॉलिथीन में नशे का सामान और सफेद पुड़िया देता युवक
Kanpur

यूपी पुलिस के हैरतअंगेज कारनामों के चार वीडियो वायरल, क्या थाने के अंदर होता है नशे का कारोबार

1 सितंबर 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
विज्ञापन
कश्मीर के हालात में हो रहा तेजी सुधार
Jammu

कश्मीरः देश के लिए खुशखबरी तो पाकिस्तान के सीने पर लोटने लगेंगे सांप, घाटी से आईं कुछ ऐसी तस्वीरें

1 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान की शव यात्रा निकाली गई
Kanpur

कानपुर: पाकिस्तान के पीएम की निकल रही थी शवयात्रा, हम आगे-हम आगे के चक्कर में भिड़े सिख नेता

1 सितंबर 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
मगरमच्छ का पेट फाड़ कर मार डाला
Kanpur

ग्रामीणों ने मगरमच्छ को घेर बेरहमी से पेट फाड़ कर मारा फिर मांस, पंजे और अंदरूनी अंग निकालकर ले गए

1 सितंबर 2019

कुतुब मीनार
Delhi NCR

नहीं देखा होगा कुतुब मीनार के इस रूप को, अब रात 11 बजे तक होंगे दीदार

1 सितंबर 2019

delhi traffic police
Delhi NCR

सावधान: आज से भारी पड़ेगा यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन, देखें जुर्माने की पूरी सूची

1 सितंबर 2019

nsui protest rally in dehradun
Dehradun

अपनी मांगों के लिए एनएसयूआई ने सीएम आवास पर किया कूच, छात्रों-पुलिस में हाथापाई, बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ी

31 अगस्त 2019

पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
Delhi NCR

जीबी रोड से प्रेम कहानी शुरू, चार साल तक चला प्यार, शादी से इनकार किया तो प्रेमिका के किए पांच टुकड़े

31 अगस्त 2019

कैबिनेट बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते सीएम जयराम ठाकुर
Shimla

हिमाचल कैबिनेट ने 200 से ज्यादा पदों को भरने की दी मंजूरी, जानिए बड़े फैसले

31 अगस्त 2019

A family of five members forced to live in the open under the tin in una himachal
Shimla

टीन के नीचे खुले में रहने को मजबूर है पांच सदस्यों का परिवार, नहीं पहुंच पाई सरकार की योजना

31 अगस्त 2019

वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता में पुरुस्कृत छात्र।
Varanasi

वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता : लोकतंत्र में जरूरी है सोशल मीडिया, फायदे के साथ नुकसान भी

31 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

क्यों बरेली वापस नहीं लौट पा रहे साक्षी और अजितेश? DGP को ट्वीट कर बताई चौंकाने वाली वजह

31 अगस्त 2019

केबीसी-11 में अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ दीपिका शर्मा
Delhi NCR

KBC: आसान सवाल का जवाब न दे पाने वाली नोएडा की टीचर को बिग बी ने दिया ये खास नाम

31 अगस्त 2019

कानपुर में श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता
Kanpur

श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता में बोले छात्र- एक चुनाव से खर्च और समय की बचत

31 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

छात्रा के मिलते ही मौन व्रत पर बैठे स्वामी चिन्मयानंद, फेसबुक पर उठे सवाल तो मिला ये जवाब

31 अगस्त 2019

गणेश प्रतिमा खरीदते भक्त
गणेश प्रतिमा खरीदते भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणेश प्रतिमा को अंतिम रूप देता कलाकार
गणेश प्रतिमा को अंतिम रूप देता कलाकार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणेश प्रतिमा को सजाता कलाकार
गणेश प्रतिमा को सजाता कलाकार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणेश प्रतिमा को अंतिम रूप देता कलाकार
गणेश प्रतिमा को अंतिम रूप देता कलाकार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणेश प्रतिमा ले जाते भक्त
गणेश प्रतिमा ले जाते भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणेश प्रतिमा खरीदते भक्त
गणेश प्रतिमा खरीदते भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

किन किन भारतीयों ने स्विस बैंक में काला धन किया है जमा, आज से मिलेगी हर जानकारी

एक सितंबर से स्विस बैंक में पैसा जमा करने वालों की लिस्ट भारत सरकार को मिल सकेगी। इससे काले धन का पता करना आसान हो जाएगा। स्विस बैंकों में एक सितंबर से गोपनीयता के नियम खत्म हो रहे हैं।

1 सितंबर 2019

अल्ताफ हुसैन 1:02

पाकिस्तान के मुत्ताहिदा कौमी मूवमेंट पार्टी चीफ अल्ताफ हुसैन ने गाया ‘सारे जहां से अच्छा’

31 अगस्त 2019

गुड़िया 3:05

पहले गुड़िया को चढ़वाया प्लास्टर फिर छोड़ी जिद, बड़े-बड़े डॉक्टरों ने मानी इस बच्ची के सामने हार

31 अगस्त 2019

तेज प्रताप 1:29

सड़क पर भीख मांग रहे युवक को रेस्टोरेंट ले जाकर तेजप्रताप ने खिलाया खाना, वीडियो वायरल

31 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 4:23

रानू मंडल के संग गाना गाने आ गया एक और गली का गायक

31 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited