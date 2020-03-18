शहर चुनें

Foreign Tourist Arrivals in Agra For Visits Taj Mahal Loss Of Six Carores

मोहब्बत की निशानी देखने को बेताब सैलानी, कोरोना वायरस ने दी मायूसी, लौट रहे विदेशी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 12:01 PM IST
दूर से देख पाए ताजमहल की झलक
दूर से देख पाए ताजमहल की झलक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए ताजमहल समेत देश भर के स्मारक मंगलवार से बंद कर दिए गए। केंद्रीय संस्कृति मंत्रालय के इस आदेश के बाद मंगलवार सुबह सूर्योदय के समय दुनिया के सातवें अजूबे को देखने के लिए पहुंचे सैलानियों को मायूस लौटना पड़ा। सुबह 6 बजे ही पर्यटक ताज पहुंच गए और गेट खुलने का इंतजार किया। भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण के स्टाफ ने सैलानियों को स्मारक बंद होने की जानकारी देते हुए नोटिस दिखाया। 6500 से ज्यादा सैलानी मंगलवार को ताजमहल के दीदार के बिना ही लौटे।
दशहरा घाट, महताब बाग भी न जाने दिया
taj mahal corona virus foreign tourist loss of six carores

दूर से देख पाए ताजमहल की झलक
दूर से देख पाए ताजमहल की झलक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ग्यारह सीढ़ी से सैलानियों ने देखा ताजमहल
ग्यारह सीढ़ी से सैलानियों ने देखा ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महताब बाग से ताजमहल
महताब बाग से ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल के पीछे दशहरा घाट
ताजमहल के पीछे दशहरा घाट - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल परिसर में मास्क पहने लोग
ताजमहल परिसर में मास्क पहने लोग - फोटो : PTI
