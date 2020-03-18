मोहब्बत की निशानी देखने को बेताब सैलानी, कोरोना वायरस ने दी मायूसी, लौट रहे विदेशी

{"_id":"5e71bec98ebc3ea8313963a2","slug":"foreign-tourist-arrivals-in-agra-for-visits-taj-mahal-loss-of-six-carores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0940, \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दूर से देख पाए ताजमहल की झलक
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e71bec98ebc3ea8313963a2","slug":"foreign-tourist-arrivals-in-agra-for-visits-taj-mahal-loss-of-six-carores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0940, \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्यारह सीढ़ी से सैलानियों ने देखा ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e71bec98ebc3ea8313963a2","slug":"foreign-tourist-arrivals-in-agra-for-visits-taj-mahal-loss-of-six-carores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0940, \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महताब बाग से ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e71bec98ebc3ea8313963a2","slug":"foreign-tourist-arrivals-in-agra-for-visits-taj-mahal-loss-of-six-carores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0940, \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e71bec98ebc3ea8313963a2","slug":"foreign-tourist-arrivals-in-agra-for-visits-taj-mahal-loss-of-six-carores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0940, \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल के पीछे दशहरा घाट
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e71bec98ebc3ea8313963a2","slug":"foreign-tourist-arrivals-in-agra-for-visits-taj-mahal-loss-of-six-carores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0940, \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e71bec98ebc3ea8313963a2","slug":"foreign-tourist-arrivals-in-agra-for-visits-taj-mahal-loss-of-six-carores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0940, \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल परिसर में मास्क पहने लोग
- फोटो : PTI