लॉकडाउन: 372 साल में पहली बार ईद पर सूना रहा ताजमहल का आंगन, नहीं हुई नमाज

{"_id":"5ecbde91b1de2b4c26785639","slug":"first-time-eid-namaz-prayers-not-offered-at-the-taj-mahal-due-to-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: 372 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0908\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5ecbde91b1de2b4c26785639","slug":"first-time-eid-namaz-prayers-not-offered-at-the-taj-mahal-due-to-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: 372 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0908\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में नमाज अदा करते लोग (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ecbde91b1de2b4c26785639","slug":"first-time-eid-namaz-prayers-not-offered-at-the-taj-mahal-due-to-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: 372 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0908\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल स्थित मस्जिद के बाहर लोग (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ecbde91b1de2b4c26785639","slug":"first-time-eid-namaz-prayers-not-offered-at-the-taj-mahal-due-to-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: 372 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0908\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ecbde91b1de2b4c26785639","slug":"first-time-eid-namaz-prayers-not-offered-at-the-taj-mahal-due-to-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: 372 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0908\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजगंज स्थित अहमद बुखारी दरगाह पर नमाज अदा करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ecbde91b1de2b4c26785639","slug":"first-time-eid-namaz-prayers-not-offered-at-the-taj-mahal-due-to-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: 372 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0908\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल की टिकट खिड़की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला