खुशखबरः कोरोना महामारी के खौफ के बीच एक बार फिर हाथों में खनकेगी सुहागनगरी की चूड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Sun, 27 Sep 2020 06:52 PM IST
चूड़ी।
1 of 5
चूड़ी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन ने जिले के प्रमुख चूड़ी कारोबार को पूरी तरह से चौपट कर दिया। त्योहार नजदीक आते देख लंबे अरसे बाद फिर से सुहागनगरी की चूड़ी महिलाओं के हाथों में खनकती सुनाई देगी। छठ पूजन, दीपावली, करवा चौथ और सहालग आने के कारण पूरे देश की मंडियों से ऑर्डर मिलना शुरू हो गए हैं। आर्डर पर माल भेजने के लिए चूड़ी कारखानों में उत्पादन का पहिया तेजी से घूम रहा है। त्योहारी सीजन में पचास करोड़ से अधिक का चूड़ी कारोबार होने की उम्मीद है। 
