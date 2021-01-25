विज्ञापन
यूपी के इस जिले में किसानों ने फसलों की निगरानी के लिए लगाए सीसीटीवी कैमरे, यह है वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 11:35 AM IST
आगरा: फसल की निगरानी के लिए लगा सीसीटीवी कैमरा
आगरा: फसल की निगरानी के लिए लगा सीसीटीवी कैमरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के आगरा जिले में आवारा पशुओं से फसलों को बचाने के लिए किसानों ने हाईटेक तरीका अपनाया है। जिले के कई किसान अपने खेतों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाकर फसलों की निगरानी कर रहे हैं। खासतौर से बड़े काश्तकारों में इसका चलन बढ़ रहा है। किसानों का कहना है कि सीसीटीवी कैमरों से फसलों के साथ कृषि यंत्रों की भी निगरानी जरूरी है, क्योंकि इलाके में आए दिन चोरी की घटनाएं हो रही हैं। 


आगरा: फसल की निगरानी के लिए लगा सीसीटीवी कैमरा
आगरा: फसल की निगरानी के लिए लगा सीसीटीवी कैमरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा: मोबाइल पर सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखता किसान
आगरा: मोबाइल पर सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखता किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा: खेतों पर लगे सीसीटीवी की फुटेज
आगरा: खेतों पर लगे सीसीटीवी की फुटेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा: फसल की निगरानी के लिए लगा सीसीटीवी कैमरा
आगरा: फसल की निगरानी के लिए लगा सीसीटीवी कैमरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीसीटीवी कैमरे का मॉनीटर
सीसीटीवी कैमरे का मॉनीटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
