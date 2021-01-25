यूपी के इस जिले में किसानों ने फसलों की निगरानी के लिए लगाए सीसीटीवी कैमरे, यह है वजह

{"_id":"600e5ac99836f30dcf501c7f","slug":"farmers-monitoring-the-crops-with-cctv-cameras-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा: फसल की निगरानी के लिए लगा सीसीटीवी कैमरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा: मोबाइल पर सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखता किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा: खेतों पर लगे सीसीटीवी की फुटेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा: फसल की निगरानी के लिए लगा सीसीटीवी कैमरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीसीटीवी कैमरे का मॉनीटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला