शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Farmer Protets At Yamuna Express Way Mant Toll Plaza

Farmers Protests: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर पुलिस का पहरा, दिल्ली जा रहे किसानों ने रोकने पर किया प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sun, 06 Dec 2020 12:58 PM IST
मांट टोल प्लाजा पर रोके गए किसान
1 of 5
मांट टोल प्लाजा पर रोके गए किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली जा रहे भारतीय किसान यूनियन लोकशाक्ति के कार्यकर्ताओं और किसानों ने रविवार सुबह मथुरा के मांट टोल प्लाजा पर पुलिस ने रोक लिया। आक्रोशित कार्यकर्ताओं ने आगरा से नोएडा की तरफ जाम लगा दिया। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra mathura uttar pradesh yamuna express way agriculture law singhu-tikri border traffic advisory dilli chalo delhi chalo protest

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: एसआईटी रिपोर्ट में बचे, अब फंस सकते हैं विकास के मददगार अफसर व नेता

6 दिसंबर 2020

देश के पहले राष्ट्रपति डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने रिश्तेदार को लिखी थी जवाबी चिट्ठी।
Gorakhpur

देश के पहले राष्ट्रपति अपने रिश्तेदार की नहीं लगवा सके थे नौकरी, चिट्ठी लिखकर जताया था अफसोस

6 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Haridwar News: Public Crowd To See Leopard Hide in Ashram Store Room Photos
Dehradun

आश्रम के स्टोर रूम में घुसा गुलदार, देखने को उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़ और फिर जो हुआ तस्वीरों में देखें...

6 दिसंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

दर्दनाक कहानी: मां और पिता के गले लग रातभर रोती रही बिटिया, मारकर तोड़ दिए दांत, पानी में काम करते-करते सड़ गए पैर

6 दिसंबर 2020

स्वास्थ संबंधी दिक्कतों का होगा नाश ! आज ही बुक करें वाराणसी में कालभैरव की यह कल्याणकारी पूजा
Puja

स्वास्थ संबंधी दिक्कतों का होगा नाश ! आज ही बुक करें वाराणसी में कालभैरव की यह कल्याणकारी पूजा
सिपाही सोनू चौधरी हत्याकांड
Agra

सिपाही सोनू चौधरी हत्याकांडः 25 हजार का इनामी मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार

6 दिसंबर 2020

शाहजहां-मुमताज की संगमरमरी कब्र
Agra

तस्वीरें: पर्यटकों में दिखी ताजमहल की 'दीवानगी', अतिरिक्त शुल्क चुकाकर देख रहे शंहशाह की कब्र

6 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

प्रिया का फाइल फोटो
Agra

बीमाकर्मी युवती आत्महत्या प्रकरणः मोबाइल में लाइव सुसाइड वीडियो की आशंका, कान में लगा था ब्लूटूथ इयरफोन

6 दिसंबर 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर: बिकरू कांड में एक और नया खुलासा, विधायक व वरिष्ठ आईएएस के संरक्षण में चला खेल

6 दिसंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
चंबल के टापू पर बैठा मगरमच्छ
Agra

धूप सेंकने चंबल के किनारे निकलने लगे घड़ियाल और मगरमच्छ, पर्यटकों को रोमांचित कर रहे नजारे

6 दिसंबर 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे के मददगार अफसर और नेताओं की बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें, एसआईटी रिपोर्ट में बचे, लेकिन...

6 दिसंबर 2020

स्वास्थ संबंधी दिक्कतों का होगा नाश ! आज ही बुक करें वाराणसी में कालभैरव की यह कल्याणकारी पूजा
Puja

स्वास्थ संबंधी दिक्कतों का होगा नाश ! आज ही बुक करें वाराणसी में कालभैरव की यह कल्याणकारी पूजा
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: चार शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों के परिजनों को जल्द मिलेगी नौकरी

6 दिसंबर 2020

teachers recruitment
Gorakhpur

69 हजार शिक्षक भर्ती: नियुक्ति पत्र मिले तो खुशी से खिल उठे शिक्षकों के चेहरे, देखें तस्वीरें

5 दिसंबर 2020

दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे पर जाम
Agra

किसान आंदोलन: दिल्ली-मथुरा हाईवे पर जाम, वाहनों की लंबी कतार, यातायात परिवर्तित

5 दिसंबर 2020

सीता के किरदार में दीपिका चिखलिया और सीएम योगी। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर पहुंची रामायण की 'सीता', बोलीं- शानदार काम कर रहे सीएम योगी

5 दिसंबर 2020

सिस्सू झील लाहौल
Himachal Pradesh

अटल टनल के नॉर्थ पोर्टल समेत हिमाचल की ऊंची चोटियों पर हिमपात, देखें शानदार तस्वीरें

5 दिसंबर 2020

गोरखपुर में फिल्म शूटिंग।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में शुरू हुई भोजपुरी फिल्म 'ठीक हैं' की शूटिंग, रवि किशन ने कहा- 'धन्यवाद सीएम'

5 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञान भवन में नीचे बैठकर खाना खाते किसान नेता
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरेंः किसानों ने एक बार फिर नहीं खाया सरकार का खाना, खुद मंगवाई अपनी 'दाल-रोटी'

5 दिसंबर 2020

जेपी नड्डा
Dehradun

JP Nadda : भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के स्वागत के रंग में रंगा देहरादून, देखिए अभिवादन और उत्साह की तस्वीरें

5 दिसंबर 2020

वाराणसी में स्मॉक।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: धूल, धुआं और जाम ने बढ़ाई शहरवासियों की परेशानी, AQI पहुंचा 351

5 दिसंबर 2020

जीत का जश्न मनाते ध्रुव कुमार त्रिपाठी व अन्य।
Gorakhpur

Exclusive: जानिए कैसे सजा ध्रुव के सिर पर जीत का ताज, 31 साल पहले हुई थी राजनीतिक सफर की शुरुआत

5 दिसंबर 2020

स्नातक एमएलसी चुनाव में विजयी सपा प्रत्याशी आशुतोष सिन्हा।
Varanasi

वाराणसी MLC चुनाव परिणाम: पीएम मोदी के गढ़ में सपा ने जीती दोनों सीटें

5 दिसंबर 2020

कारगिल युद्ध जीतने के बाद तिरंगा फहराते जवान। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

आग उगलते तोपखाने से तोड़ी थी पाकिस्तान सेना की कमर, आज पूरा परिवार कर रहा देश की सेवा

5 दिसंबर 2020

मांट टोल प्लाजा पर रोके गए किसान
मांट टोल प्लाजा पर रोके गए किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसानों से बात करते पुलिस-प्रशासन के अधिकारी
किसानों से बात करते पुलिस-प्रशासन के अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मांट टोल प्लाजा पर किसान
मांट टोल प्लाजा पर किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूनियन के कार्यकर्ताओं से बात करती पुलिस
यूनियन के कार्यकर्ताओं से बात करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मांट टोल प्लाजा
मांट टोल प्लाजा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X