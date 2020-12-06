Farmers Protests: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर पुलिस का पहरा, दिल्ली जा रहे किसानों ने रोकने पर किया प्रदर्शन

{"_id":"5fcc86418ebc3ecf931db495","slug":"farmer-protets-at-yamuna-express-way-mant-toll-plaza","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Farmers Protests: \u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मांट टोल प्लाजा पर रोके गए किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसानों से बात करते पुलिस-प्रशासन के अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मांट टोल प्लाजा पर किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूनियन के कार्यकर्ताओं से बात करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मांट टोल प्लाजा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला