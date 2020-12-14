शहर चुनें
विवाद: नकली किन्नरों ने बरातियों से मांगा 1100 रुपये नेग, दूल्हे का रोका रास्ता, ऐसे मिला 'छुटकारा'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 11:07 AM IST
नकली किन्नरों से बात करती पुलिस
नकली किन्नरों से बात करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा वाटर वर्क्स पर रविवार दोपहर को नकली किन्नरों ने विदा होकर जा रही दुल्हन का रास्ता रोक लिया। दूल्हे और बारातियों से 1100 रुपये की मांग करने लगे। विरोध करने पर विवाद होने लगा। बाद में दूल्हे ने सौ रुपये देकर पीछा छुड़ा लिया। नकली किन्नरों ने बसों में भी वसूली शुरू कर दी। किसी ने पुलिस को सूचना दे दी। पुलिस के पहुंचने पर सभी चले गए। 
