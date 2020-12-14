विवाद: नकली किन्नरों ने बरातियों से मांगा 1100 रुपये नेग, दूल्हे का रोका रास्ता, ऐसे मिला 'छुटकारा'

{"_id":"5fd6f3c62c40fb1fc33ddded","slug":"fake-transgender-stoped-bride-car-for-money","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926: \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e 1100 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0917, \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नकली किन्नरों से बात करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यात्रियों से भिड़ते नकली किन्नर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यात्रियों से रुपयों के लिए झगड़ा करते नकली किन्नर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकली किन्नरों से बात करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कमला नगर थाना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला