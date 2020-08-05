शहर चुनें
फर्जी शिक्षिका प्रकरणः मास्टर माइंड की रिमांड नहीं ले सकी सोरों पुलिस, दाखिल करेगी अर्जी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Wed, 05 Aug 2020 05:54 PM IST
मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र
मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाा
अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण में फर्जीवाड़े के मास्टरमाइंड को गोंडा पुलिस ने कासगंज न्यायालय में पेशी के लिए निर्धारित तारीख को पेश नहीं किया। सोरों कोतवाली पुलिस अब फिर से न्यायालय में प्रार्थनापत्र दाखिल करेगी।
anamika shukla teacher mastermind pushpendra remand soron police

मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र
मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाा
फर्जी शिक्षिका, मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र
फर्जी शिक्षिका, मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्जी शिक्षिका, मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र
फर्जी शिक्षिका, मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्जी शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
फर्जी शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
