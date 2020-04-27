शहर चुनें

एटा कांड में पुलिस के खुलासे पर सवाल, अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या की रिपोर्ट, एसआईटी जांच की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, एटा, Updated Mon, 27 Apr 2020 05:43 PM IST
दिव्या, उसकी बहन बुलबुल, नीचे दिव्या के दोनों बेटे के फाइल फोटो
दिव्या, उसकी बहन बुलबुल, नीचे दिव्या के दोनों बेटे के फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटा में एक ही परिवार के पांच सदस्यों की मौत के मामले में नया मोड़ आ गया है। मृतक पूर्व स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी के भाई एवं कलक्ट्रेट बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने सोमवार को अज्ञात के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली है। अलीगढ़ परिक्षेत्र के डीआईजी भी पीड़ित परिवार से मिले। परिजनों ने पुलिस के खुलासे पर सवाल खड़े करते हुए एसआईटी से मामले की जांच कराने की मांग उठाई है। अगली स्लाइड्स में जानिए पूरा घटनाक्रम...
etah murder mystery death mystery murder case

दिव्या, उसकी बहन बुलबुल, नीचे दिव्या के दोनों बेटे के फाइल फोटो
शव को ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी
दिव्या का फाइल फोटो
मृतकों के रिश्तेदार
दिव्या पचौरी और एक वर्ष का मासूम आरव का फाइल फोटो
रोते-बिलखते परिजन
