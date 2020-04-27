एटा कांड में पुलिस के खुलासे पर सवाल, अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या की रिपोर्ट, एसआईटी जांच की मांग

{"_id":"5ea6c8d98ebc3e90984dab9e","slug":"etah-up-uttar-pradesh-latest-news-update-today-five-dead-body-found-in-home-murder-mystery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0905\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिव्या, उसकी बहन बुलबुल, नीचे दिव्या के दोनों बेटे के फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ea6c8d98ebc3e90984dab9e","slug":"etah-up-uttar-pradesh-latest-news-update-today-five-dead-body-found-in-home-murder-mystery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0905\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शव को ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ea6c8d98ebc3e90984dab9e","slug":"etah-up-uttar-pradesh-latest-news-update-today-five-dead-body-found-in-home-murder-mystery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0905\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिव्या का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ea6c8d98ebc3e90984dab9e","slug":"etah-up-uttar-pradesh-latest-news-update-today-five-dead-body-found-in-home-murder-mystery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0905\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतकों के रिश्तेदार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ea6c8d98ebc3e90984dab9e","slug":"etah-up-uttar-pradesh-latest-news-update-today-five-dead-body-found-in-home-murder-mystery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0905\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिव्या पचौरी और एक वर्ष का मासूम आरव का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ea6c8d98ebc3e90984dab9e","slug":"etah-up-uttar-pradesh-latest-news-update-today-five-dead-body-found-in-home-murder-mystery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0905\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोते-बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला