आगरा: 18 घंटों में सड़़क हादसों ने मचाया कोहराम, आठ लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

{"_id":"5d3bde298ebc3e6d0354300e","slug":"eight-person-died-in-road-accidents-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e: 18 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0906\u0920 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुए हादसे के मृतक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3bde298ebc3e6d0354300e","slug":"eight-person-died-in-road-accidents-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e: 18 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0906\u0920 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस और स्थानीय लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3bde298ebc3e6d0354300e","slug":"eight-person-died-in-road-accidents-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e: 18 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0906\u0920 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3bde298ebc3e6d0354300e","slug":"eight-person-died-in-road-accidents-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e: 18 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0906\u0920 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिवाइडर से टकराकर क्षतिग्रस्त हुई कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3bde298ebc3e6d0354300e","slug":"eight-person-died-in-road-accidents-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e: 18 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0906\u0920 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुए हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला