eight person died in road accidents in agra

आगरा: 18 घंटों में सड़़क हादसों ने मचाया कोहराम, आठ लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 10:51 AM IST
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुए हादसे के मृतक
1 of 5
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुए हादसे के मृतक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी में शुक्रवार की सुबह छह बजे से रात के 12 बजे तक 18 घंटों में चार सड़क हादसों में आठ लोगों की जान चली गई। इनमें तीन लोगों की मौत आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर, तीन की मौत जगनेर क्षेत्र में हुई है। जबकि रात को यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर खंदौली के पास हुए हादसे में एक युवक ने दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं कारगिल चौराहा पर कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की मौत हो गई। 
road accident yamuna expressway agra lucknow expressway car accident
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुए हादसे के मृतक
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुए हादसे के मृतक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस और स्थानीय लोग
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस और स्थानीय लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार
हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डिवाइडर से टकराकर क्षतिग्रस्त हुई कार
डिवाइडर से टकराकर क्षतिग्रस्त हुई कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुए हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुए हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
