शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Doctor Deepti Death Case Non-Bailable Warrants Issued For Dr. Sc Agarwal

डॉ. दीप्ति अग्रवाल मौत मामलाः फरार डॉ. एससी अग्रवाल सहित चार के गैर जमानती वारंट जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 10 Sep 2020 11:27 AM IST
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी
1 of 5
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के थाना ताजगंज के विभव वैली व्यू अपार्टमेंट में डॉक्टर दीप्ति अग्रवाल की दहेज हत्या के मामले में फरार आरोपी ससुर डॉ. एससी अग्रवाल, सास अनीता, जेठ डॉ. अमित अग्रवाल और जिठानी तूलिका के बुधवार को गैर जमानती वारंट जारी हो गए। अब पुलिस ने आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी तेज कर दी है। उधर, सूत्रों ने बताया कि आरोपियों की ओर से अंतरिम जमानत के लिए हाईकोर्ट में प्रार्थनापत्र दिया गया है। इसमें सोमवार की तारीख नियत हुई है।  
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
Click Here
विज्ञापन
doctor deepti death case deepti death case murder attempted suicide crime

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल फोटी)
Agra

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का प्रकरण : ससुर सहित चार आरोपियों के गैर जमानती वारंट लेगी पुलिस

7 सितंबर 2020

मरीज की जांच करते डॉक्टर (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

बदले मौसम के बीच इन मरीजों की बढ़ रही है संख्या, डॉक्टर दे रहे कोरोना जांच की सलाह

10 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
Health

च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट
Chandigarh

Rafale India: 9 क्लिक में जानिए 'विध्वंसक' राफेल की खूबियां और ताकत, जिनसे दुश्मन होंगे नेस्तनाबूत

10 सितंबर 2020

राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट
Chandigarh

भारतीय वायुसेना में आज विधिवत रूप से शामिल हुए पांच राफेल विमान, यहां देखिए पहली तस्वीरें

10 सितंबर 2020

एक आसान क्लिक से जानें अपना लकी रंग
astrology

एक आसान क्लिक से जानें अपना लकी रंग
बढ़ती बेरोजगारी के विरोध में कैंडल मार्च निकालते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता।
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News: बेरोजगारी के खिलाफ कांग्रेसियों का कैंडल मार्च

10 सितंबर 2020

गोरखपुर का मौसम।
Gorakhpur

Weather Update: आसमान में छाए काले बादल, मौसम हुआ सुहाना, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

10 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

रामलाल वृद्ध आश्रम में रहने वाले बुजुर्ग
Agra

बेटे के आने की उम्मीद में पथरा गईं बूढ़ी आंखें, याद आती है बचपन की शरारतें, ऐसी है इनकी कहानी

10 सितंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना मरीजों के लिए खतरनाक हो सकती है ये बीमारी, विशेषज्ञों ने जताई चिंता

10 सितंबर 2020

च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
Health

च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
विज्ञापन
Rafale jet
Chandigarh

हवाई पट्टियां तैयार, एलएसी और एलओसी को राफेल का इंतजार, चीनी हरकत पर करेगा वार

10 सितंबर 2020

हाईस्कूल व इंटरमीडिएट के मेधावियों का हुआ सम्मान
Chitrakoot

मेधावी छात्र सम्मान समारोह: मेहनत से जो अपना मुकाम बनाते हैं, वही दुनिया में अलग पहचान बनाते हैं...

10 सितंबर 2020

एक आसान क्लिक से जानें अपना लकी रंग
astrology

एक आसान क्लिक से जानें अपना लकी रंग
अपने आइसोलेशन होम के साथ प्रणव
Aligarh

आइए प्रणव से सीखें होम आइसोलेशन, कोरोना से बचाव के लिए अनोखे अंदाज में दे रहा संदेश

9 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे का गनर गिरफ्तार
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे का गनर गिरफ्तार, लाइसेंसी राइफल से पुलिसकर्मियों पर दागीं थीं गोलियां

9 सितंबर 2020

मयंक सग्गर और प्रद्युम्न गोयल
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: कोरोना काल में 22 वर्षीय छात्रों का कमाल, हासिल की 42-42 लाख पैकेज की नौकरी

9 सितंबर 2020

बबीता फौगाट और कंगना रनौत।
Chandigarh

कंगना रनौत के सर्मथन में उतरीं बबीता फोगाट, बोलीं- अवार्ड वापसी गैंग इस कांड के बाद भी चुप

9 सितंबर 2020

Haryana
Chandigarh

शहादत: आखिरी विदाई में उमड़ा जनसैलाब, अंतिम दर्शन को पेड़ पर चढ़े लोग, दिल छू लेगी पिता की बात

9 सितंबर 2020

शहीद जवान का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

शहीद को अंतिम विदाई, सात महीने के बेटे ने नमन किया, पत्नी और पिता हाथ जोड़ बोले- गर्व है

9 सितंबर 2020

दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: एक बार फिर मेट्रो ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे सफर कर रहे हैं यात्री

9 सितंबर 2020

सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश
Kanpur

हाई प्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, व्हाट्सएप पर फोटो देख तय होते थे रेट, ये बड़ा सच जानकर पुलिस हैरान

9 सितंबर 2020

Roorkee: Firing in Gas agency by miscreants for loot, Photos
Dehradun

रुड़की: बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े गैस एजेंसी में घुसकर बरसाईं गोलियां, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई घटना, तस्वीरें...

9 सितंबर 2020

कैब चालक आफताब का फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

कैब चालक हत्याकांडः चालक से नहींआरोपियों ने सीएनजी फिलिंग बॉय से लगवाए थे धार्मिक नारे

9 सितंबर 2020

विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

इकलौता बेटा था अमन, पिता का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, खौफनाक थी वारदात, देखिए तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2020

Standard operating procedure for naina devi temple himachal pradesh
Bilaspur

नयनादेवी मंदिर: माथा टेकने जा रहे हैं तो इन नियमों का रखें ध्यान

9 सितंबर 2020

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपने पति डॉक्टर सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति
अपने पति डॉक्टर सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. दीप्ति के पिता डॉ. नरेश मंगला
डॉ. दीप्ति के पिता डॉ. नरेश मंगला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी अपार्टमेंट में रहता है डॉक्टर दंपती का परिवार
इसी अपार्टमेंट में रहता है डॉक्टर दंपती का परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited