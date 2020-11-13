शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Dhanteras 2020: Huge Croun In Market For Celebrate Festival

Dhanteras 2020: बाजारों में उमड़ा उत्साह...200 करोड़ का कारोबार, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 13 Nov 2020 01:44 PM IST
दिवाली 2020: बाजार में दिखी त्योहार की रौनक
1 of 5
दिवाली 2020: बाजार में दिखी त्योहार की रौनक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीपोत्सव का आगाज धनतेरस से हो गया। धनतेरस के पहले दिन गुरुवार को 200 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ। ऑटोसेक्टर, सराफा, बर्तन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कारोबार चमक उठे। देर रात तक बाजार गुलजार रहे। खासतौर पर बर्तन और आभूषणों की दुकानों पर मजमा लगा रहा। फव्वारा, किनारी बाजार, सिंधी बाजार, लोहामंडी, राजामंडी, शाहगंज, लुहारगली, चर्च रोड जैसे बाजारों में दोपहर से चहल-पहल शुरू हो गई। शाम आते आते पांव रखने की जगह भी मुश्किल से मिल रही थी। बर्तन और आभूषणों की दुकानें दुल्हन की तरह सजी हुई थी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra uttar pradesh दिवाली दीपावली deepavali diwali लक्ष्मी पूजा

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

दो दुकानों में आग लग गई
Dehradun

ऋषिकेश : दिवाली से एक दिन पहले लगी आग, दो दुकान, चार वाहन हुए खाक, तस्वीरें...

13 नवंबर 2020

प्रदर्शनी में उमड़े खरीदार
Lucknow

माटीकला प्रदर्शनी में उमड़े खरीदार, लोगों को लुभा रहे तुलसी के बीज वाले गोबर के दीये, ये है खासियत

13 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
जीएमएसएच- 16
Chandigarh

अच्छी पहल: दिवाली पर अस्पताल ने कोविड वार्ड सजाया, कोरोना मरीज जलाएंगे खुशियों के दीप

13 नवंबर 2020

Hashan nadeem
Gorakhpur

इस नौसिखिए गेंदबाज ने महान बल्लेबाज को तीन बार किया था आउट, बदले में मिला था ये इनाम

13 नवंबर 2020

क्या ऋण का बोझ बना है आपके दुःख का कारण? कराएं माँ लक्ष्मी एवं कुबेर देव का विशेष यज्ञ, होगी धन - धान्य की प्राप्ति !
DIWALI SPECIAL

क्या ऋण का बोझ बना है आपके दुःख का कारण? कराएं माँ लक्ष्मी एवं कुबेर देव का विशेष यज्ञ, होगी धन - धान्य की प्राप्ति !
दिल्ली की हवा अब भी बेहद खराब
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की वायु गुणवत्ता अब भी 'बेहद खराब', दिवाली में जले पटाखे तो फिर दमघोंटू हो जाएगी हवा

13 नवंबर 2020

घाटों पर सजाए गए दीपक
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: यह दीवारों की पेंटिंग नहीं, दीपों से सजे रामनगरी के घाट हैं, आश्चर्यचकित कर देगी अयोध्या की सुंदरता

13 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अभिनेता आसिफ बसरा का घर
Himachal Pradesh

Asif Basra: धर्मशाला में आम आदमी की जिंदगी जी रहे थे आसिफ, जमीन पर बैठ कर खाते थे खाना

13 नवंबर 2020

अयोध्या में दिवाली 2020
Lucknow

श्री राम के स्वागत के लिए अयोध्या नगरी तैयार, झांकियों की तस्वीरें देखकर खिल उठेगा चेहरा

13 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
आगरा में छाई धुंध
Agra

Air Pollution: दिवाली से पहले कुछ कम हुआ प्रदूषण, देश में 12वें स्थान पर रहा आगरा

13 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: अनंत देव ने 148 अपराधियों को किया लंगड़ा, नजर नहीं आया 70 केस वाला दुर्दांत विकास दुबे

13 नवंबर 2020

क्या ऋण का बोझ बना है आपके दुःख का कारण? कराएं माँ लक्ष्मी एवं कुबेर देव का विशेष यज्ञ, होगी धन - धान्य की प्राप्ति !
DIWALI SPECIAL

क्या ऋण का बोझ बना है आपके दुःख का कारण? कराएं माँ लक्ष्मी एवं कुबेर देव का विशेष यज्ञ, होगी धन - धान्य की प्राप्ति !
मंत्री के साथ पपीत का फोटो वायरल
Meerut

बड़ी कार्रवाई की तैयारी में जुटे अफसर, बद्दो के साथियों में मची खलबली, वायरल हुए थे ये फोटो

13 नवंबर 2020

दिवाली 2020: दीयों से जगमगा उठे बटेश्वर के घाट
Agra

अयोध्या की तर्ज पर बटेश्वर में दीपोत्सव, 21 हजार दीयों से जगमगाए घाट, झिलमिलाई शिवमंदिर शृंखला

13 नवंबर 2020

मुरादाबाद मर्डर केस
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: कातिल की निर्ममता देख पुलिस भी रह गई हैरान, युवती के शरीर पर कई जगह मिले हमले के निशान

13 नवंबर 2020

हमीद सेतु पर लगाया गया गति अवरोधक
Ghazipur

यूपी को बिहार से जोड़ने वाले गाजीपुर के हमीद सेतु पर वाहनों का संचालन शुरू नहीं, 24 घंटे पहले पूर्ण हो चुका है मरम्मत का कार्य

13 नवंबर 2020

Dhanteras 2020
Gorakhpur

धनतेरस पर बाजार में हुई 100 करोड़ की धनवर्षा, तस्वीरों में देखें मेले का नजारा

13 नवंबर 2020

gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

बस एक वजह से बेहतर रहेगी गोरखपुर की हवा, खुले में ले सकेंगे 'चैन की सांस'

13 नवंबर 2020

बिकरू कांड में निलंबित किए गए तत्कालीन एसएसपी अनंत देव
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: आईपीएस अनंत देव को ले डूबा...एसओ को बचाना, जय से याराना और विकास दुबे से दोस्ताना

13 नवंबर 2020

यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने बदल दी इन पांच गांवों की तस्वीर, बच्चे बुलाते हैं 'टॉफी वाले बाबा'

13 नवंबर 2020

बांके बिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन: ठाकुरजी
Agra

गुलाबी सर्दी आते ही बदल गया श्रीबांकेबिहारी का भोग, ठाकुरजी ने धारण किए गर्म वस्त्र

13 नवंबर 2020

केशी घाट वृंदावन में दिवाली 2020: केशीघाट पर दिवाली के दीपों के साथ माताएं
Agra

Diwali 2020 in Keshi Ghat Vrindavan News: वृंदावन की माताओं के जलाए दीपकों से जगमगा उठा केशी घाट, तस्वीरों में देखिए इनकी दिवाली

13 नवंबर 2020

pratapgarh
Pratapgarh

धनतेरस पर बाजार रहा गुलजार, हुआ करोड़ों का कारोबार

13 नवंबर 2020

prayagraj news : माघ मेले की तैयारी जोरशोर से चल रही है।
Prayagraj

prayagraj magh mela 2021 : गंगा पार बसेंगे संत, परेड में नहीं लगेंगे शिविर, माघ मेले के लिए घाटों का निर्माण आरंभ

13 नवंबर 2020

दिवाली 2020: बाजार में दिखी त्योहार की रौनक
दिवाली 2020: बाजार में दिखी त्योहार की रौनक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली 2020: सोने की खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं
दिवाली 2020: सोने की खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली 2020: बर्तन की खरीदारी करतीं युवतियां
दिवाली 2020: बर्तन की खरीदारी करतीं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली 2020: बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़
दिवाली 2020: बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली 2020: दुकान पर खरीदारी करते लोग
दिवाली 2020: दुकान पर खरीदारी करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X