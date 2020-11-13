Dhanteras 2020: बाजारों में उमड़ा उत्साह...200 करोड़ का कारोबार, देखिए तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5fae3e54015f6f7ad656b8d1","slug":"dhanteras-2020-huge-croun-in-market-for-celebrate-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Dhanteras 2020: \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939...200 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिवाली 2020: बाजार में दिखी त्योहार की रौनक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली 2020: सोने की खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली 2020: बर्तन की खरीदारी करतीं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली 2020: बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवाली 2020: दुकान पर खरीदारी करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला