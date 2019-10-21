अहोई अष्टमी: आस्था की अलौलिक आभा से जगमगा उठा राधारानी कुंड, लाखों भक्तों ने किया स्नान

{"_id":"5dade2f58ebc3e01767f67ff","slug":"devotees-took-holy-bath-in-radharani-kund-on-ahoi-ashtmi-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0939\u094b\u0908 \u0905\u0937\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0940: \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0906\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0921, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अहोई अष्टमी पर राधारानी कुंड पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधाकुंड की परिक्रमा करते श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ललिता कुंड पर महारास लीला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी कुंड पर पूजा करते दंपती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला