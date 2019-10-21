शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh › Agra › devotees took holy bath in radharani kund on ahoi ashtmi in mathura

अहोई अष्टमी: आस्था की अलौलिक आभा से जगमगा उठा राधारानी कुंड, लाखों भक्तों ने किया स्नान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 12:08 AM IST
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में अहोई अष्टमी पर सोमवार मध्य रात्रि को पांच लाख से अधिक श्रद्धालुओं ने राधारानी कुंड में डुबकी लगाई। इस मौके पर आस्था की अलौलिक आभा से राधारानी कुंड जगमगा उठा। श्रीराधे-कृष्ण के जयकारे गूंजते रहे। 
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अहोई अष्टमी पर राधारानी कुंड पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
अहोई अष्टमी पर राधारानी कुंड पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधाकुंड की परिक्रमा करते श्रद्धालु
राधाकुंड की परिक्रमा करते श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ललिता कुंड पर महारास लीला
ललिता कुंड पर महारास लीला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी कुंड पर पूजा करते दंपती
राधारानी कुंड पर पूजा करते दंपती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
राधारानी कुंड पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
