कान्हा की नगरी में ऐसे होगा नववर्ष का स्वागत, भक्तों ने डाला डेरा, मंदिरों में गूंज रहे जयकारे

{"_id":"5e0a37908ebc3e87ca32f5e1","slug":"devotees-gathering-in-mathura-vrindavan-for-new-year-2020-celebrations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u0935\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की कतार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की कतार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलों से सजा ठा. राधादामोदर मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भव्य रूप से सजाया गया यशोदानंदन धाम मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला