कान्हा की नगरी में ऐसे होगा नववर्ष का स्वागत, भक्तों ने डाला डेरा, मंदिरों में गूंज रहे जयकारे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा-वृंदावन, Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 11:14 PM IST
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की कतार
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की कतार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नववर्ष के अवसर पर श्रीकृष्ण की जन्मस्थली और क्रीड़ा स्थली पर भक्तों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ रही है। मथुरा-वृंदावन के होटल, गेस्ट हाउस, धर्मशाला आदि फुल हो चुके हैं। मंदिरों में हर रोज लाखों श्रद्धालु अपने आराध्य के दर्शन कर नववर्ष में सुख-शांति की मंगलकामना कर रहे हैं। हाड़ कंपा देने वाली सर्दी भी आस्था नहीं डिगा पा रही है। श्रद्धालुओं का कहना है कि वो भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के दर्शन कर नए साल की शुरुआत करेंगे। 
new year 2020 shri krishna janmasthan temple banke bihari temple new year 2020 celebrations
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की कतार
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की कतार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की कतार
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की कतार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलों से सजा ठा. राधादामोदर मंदिर
फूलों से सजा ठा. राधादामोदर मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भव्य रूप से सजाया गया यशोदानंदन धाम मंदिर
भव्य रूप से सजाया गया यशोदानंदन धाम मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
