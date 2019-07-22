ब्रज के शिवालयों में उमड़ा आस्था का जनसैलाब, भगवान शिव का जलाभिषेक कर मांगी मनौती

{"_id":"5d354fd18ebc3e6ca302b146","slug":"devotees-gathered-for-lord-shiva-jalabhishek-on-sawan-2019-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c, \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u094c\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैलाश महादेव मंदिर में पूजा करते भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजेश्वर महादेव मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की कतार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में जलाभिषेक करते भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के भूतेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भगवान शिव की आराधना करते भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला