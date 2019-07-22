शहर चुनें

ब्रज के शिवालयों में उमड़ा आस्था का जनसैलाब, भगवान शिव का जलाभिषेक कर मांगी मनौती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 11:33 AM IST
कैलाश महादेव मंदिर में पूजा करते भक्त
1 of 5
कैलाश महादेव मंदिर में पूजा करते भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सावन के पहले सोमवार पर शिवालयों में आस्था और श्रद्धा का जनसैलाब उमड़ा। आगरा प्रमुख शिव मंदिरों में भक्तों ने जलाभिषेक कर भगवान भोलेनाथ की पूजा अर्चना की। वहीं राजेश्वर महादेव मंदिर मेला में भारी भीड़़ उमड़ी है। यहां शहर के साथ-साथ देहात क्षेत्र से हजारों शिव भक्त पहुंचे हैं। मथुरा और फिरोजाबाद के शिव मंदिरों में भक्तों की कतारें लगी रहीं। इस दौरान मंदिर परिसर शिव शंभू के जयकारों से गूंजते रहे।  
