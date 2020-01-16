दीपक चाहर ने पिता को समर्पित किया टी-20 परफॉर्मर ऑफ द ईयर अवार्ड, कही दिल छू लेने वाली बात

{"_id":"5e2030f58ebc3e4b542c299b","slug":"deepak-chahar-dedicates-t-20-performer-of-the-year-award-to-father","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u092a\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0940-20 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0930 \u0911\u092b \u0926 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u091b\u0942 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पिता और बहन के साथ दीपक चाहर
- फोटो : Instagram
क्रिकेटर दीपक चाहर
- फोटो : Instagram
दीपक चाहर
- फोटो : फेसबुक
पिता के साथ दीपक चाहर
- फोटो : instagram