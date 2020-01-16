शहर चुनें

दीपक चाहर ने पिता को समर्पित किया टी-20 परफॉर्मर ऑफ द ईयर अवार्ड, कही दिल छू लेने वाली बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 04:07 PM IST
पिता और बहन के साथ दीपक चाहर
1 of 5
पिता और बहन के साथ दीपक चाहर - फोटो : Instagram
स्विंग के सुल्तान के नाम से प्रख्यात टी-20 और वन डे टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटर दीपक चाहर को इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट ऑफ काउंसिल (आईसीसी) ने सत्र 2019 के लिए बेस्ट टी-20 परफार्मर ऑफ द ईयर का अवार्ड देने की घोषणा की है। उन्हें यह अवार्ड बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ की गई हैट्रिक के लिए दिया गया है। दीपक का कहना है कि देश के करोड़ों लोगों की दुआएं और पिता लोकेंद्र सिंह चाहर के त्याग से आज मुझे वो मुकाम मिला है, जिसे पाना किसी भी क्रिकेटर के लिए एक बड़ा सपना होता है। उन्होंने यह अवार्ड पिता को समर्पित किया है। 
deepak chahar t 20 performer of the year award icc awards deepak chahar hat trick
पिता और बहन के साथ दीपक चाहर
पिता और बहन के साथ दीपक चाहर - फोटो : Instagram
क्रिकेटर दीपक चाहर
क्रिकेटर दीपक चाहर - फोटो : Instagram
दीपक चाहर
दीपक चाहर - फोटो : फेसबुक
क्रिकेटर दीपक चाहर
क्रिकेटर दीपक चाहर
पिता के साथ दीपक चाहर
पिता के साथ दीपक चाहर - फोटो : instagram
