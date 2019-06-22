दरवेश यादव हत्याकांड: आरोपी मनीष शर्मा की मौत के साथ दफन हुए कई 'राज'

{"_id":"5d0e17548ebc3e7f6603752e","slug":"up-bar-council-president-darvesh-yadav-murder-s-accused-died-in-medanta-hospital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0908 '\u0930\u093e\u091c'","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
दरवेश यादव और लाल घेरे में हत्यारोपी मनीष (हत्या से कुछ समय पहले की तस्वीर)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरवेश यादव के साथ हत्यारोपी मनीष (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के चश्मदीद इंस्पेक्टर सतीश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरवेश यादव (फाइल)
- फोटो : Facebook