शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   up bar council president darvesh yadav murder's accused died in medanta hospital

दरवेश यादव हत्याकांड: आरोपी मनीष शर्मा की मौत के साथ दफन हुए कई 'राज'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 05:26 PM IST
दरवेश यादव और लाल घेरे में हत्यारोपी मनीष (हत्या से कुछ समय पहले की तस्वीर)
1 of 5
दरवेश यादव और लाल घेरे में हत्यारोपी मनीष (हत्या से कुछ समय पहले की तस्वीर) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव की हत्या के 10वें दिन आरोपी मनीष शर्मा की मौत हो गई। उसकी मौत के साथ इस हत्याकांड से जुड़े कई राज भी दफन हो गए। मनीष साथी अधिवक्ता के साथ उनका बेहद दोस्त भी था। ऐसी क्या वजह थी कि उसने सरेआम दरवेश की हत्या कर दी। इस सवाल का जवाब अब शायद ही कभी पुलिस को मिल पाए। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
darvesh yadav murder case up bar council president killed up bar council president darvesh yadav manish sharma
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें हर राज्य और शहर से जुड़ी क्राइम समाचार की
ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

घटना के चश्मदीद इंस्पेक्टर सतीश यादव
Agra

दरवेश यादव हत्याकांड: इंस्पेक्टर सतीश ने दर्ज कराया बयान, आरोपी पर कही ये बातें

20 जून 2019

हनीट्रैप के माध्यम से पुलिसवाले चलाते थे ठगी का गिरोह
Delhi NCR

हनी ट्रैप मामले में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, टैक्सी चालक ने बताया चौंकाने वाला सच

16 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
जांच पड़ताल करती पुलिस
Meerut

पंचायत में विदेशी पिस्टल से चलाई थी गोलियां, मौत से मचा कोहराम, पांच के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

18 जून 2019

प्रिया सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

घर पर अकेली थी बीडीएस की छात्रा, घर पहुंचे फूफा ने अंदर झांका तो नजारा देख रह गए सन्न

14 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
अभिषेक बनर्जी के दिल्ली वाले घर में हत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे अभिषेक के घर में हुई हत्या, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

8 जून 2019

आरोपी वकील धर्मेंद्र
Lucknow

रिश्तेदारी में आई बालिका ने मां को बताई वकील की करतूत, सुनकर पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

11 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Crime

प्रिया सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

बीडीएस छात्रा की हत्या का खुला राज, व्हॉट्सएप पर चैटिंग कर दोस्त पहुंचा घर, रात भर रहा साथ

13 जून 2019

अमर उजाला
Dehradun

पत्नी ने पार की क्रूरता की सारी हदें, चार फीट की पोटली में पहुंचा छह फीट के अवतार का शव

22 मई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
घटना के बाद कार के पास खड़ी विदेशी महिला
Agra

तीन मिनट में विदेशी महिला के साथ हुई ऐसी वारदात, 'अतिथि देवो भवः' की परंपरा पर लगा दाग

10 जून 2019

मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी और नीचे हाजी अहसान व भांजे का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

डबल मर्डर: बसपा नेता हाजी अहसान का था बड़ा कारोबार, बनना चाहते थे विधायक, देखें ये 11 तस्वीरें

29 मई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
पुलिस
Meerut

इंजेक्शन लगाकर काटा गला, फिर गंगनहर में फेंकी लाश, जीजा-साले ने रची थी ये खौफनाक साजिश

7 जून 2019

होटल में छापेमारी
Meerut

रेड लाइट एरिया: कोठों से निकलीं पांच सेक्सवर्कर होटल में आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिलीं, तस्वीरें

6 जून 2019

Smriti Irani
National

स्मृति ईरानी के कितना करीब था वो शख्स जिसका हुआ कत्ल?, खुद देने गईं अर्थी को कंधा और रो पड़ीं

26 मई 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

मर्डर केस: पहले भेजा जेल, अब आरोपियों की रिहाई कराने में जुटे पुलिस अफसर, जानें- क्या है पूरा मामला

22 मई 2019

पूजा का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

खुल गया पूजा के कत्ल का राज, आरोपी पति ने किए कई बड़े खुलासे, देखें तस्वीरें

28 मई 2019

पुलिस अधिकारी और नीचे हाजी अहसान व भांजे का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

बसपा नेता की हत्या का खुलासा, शाहनवाज ने रची ये खतरनाक साजिश, फिर कराया था डबल मर्डर

5 जून 2019

यूपी पुलिस और विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

मर्डर: खूनी 'खेल' में सिपाही की तलाश, पत्नी-साला भी फरार, खौफनाक है कत्ल की ये कहानी

21 मई 2019

मौके पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी
Meerut

तस्वीरें: बदमाशों ने अपनाया ये शातिराना अंदाज, ऐसे किया बसपा नेता और भांजे का मर्डर

28 मई 2019

बसपा नेता हाजी अहसान और उनके भांजे का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

डबल मर्डर केस: डॉन बनने की चाहत में कहीं शाहनवाज ने तो नहीं कराई बसपा नेता की हत्या

1 जून 2019

हाईकोर्ट जज के आवास में चोरी
Lucknow

हाईकोर्ट जज के आवास में चोरी, चोरों ने मकान के नौ ताले तोड़ इस सामान पर हाथ किया साफ

6 जून 2019

मौके पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी
Meerut

बसपा नेता मर्डर केस: हाजी के पार्टनर पर शक, उठ रहे ये बड़े सवाल, आईजी जल्द करेंगे खुलासा

30 मई 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस व मृतक सतेंद्र
Meerut

यूपी: बड़े भाई ने छोटे भाई को गला रेतकर उतारा मौत के घाट, इतनी सी थी विवाद की वजह

2 जून 2019

दरवेश यादव और लाल घेरे में हत्यारोपी मनीष (हत्या से कुछ समय पहले की तस्वीर)
दरवेश यादव और लाल घेरे में हत्यारोपी मनीष (हत्या से कुछ समय पहले की तस्वीर) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
यूपी बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरवेश यादव के साथ हत्यारोपी मनीष (फाइल फोटो)
दरवेश यादव के साथ हत्यारोपी मनीष (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के चश्मदीद इंस्पेक्टर सतीश यादव
घटना के चश्मदीद इंस्पेक्टर सतीश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरवेश यादव (फाइल)
दरवेश यादव (फाइल) - फोटो : Facebook
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मंत्री बनने के बाद पहली बार अमेठी पहुंचीं स्मृति ईरानी, गोवा के CM प्रमोद सावंत भी रहे मौजूद

स्मृति ईरानी और गोवा के सीएम प्रमोद सावंत अमेठी के दो दिन के दौरे पर पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने दिवंगत भाजपा नेता सुरेंद्र सिंह के घरवालों से मुलाकात की। साथ ही प्रमोद सावंत ने मनोहर परिकर के गोद लिए गांव का विकास करने की भी बात कही।

22 जून 2019

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा 1:22

खानदानी शफाखाना का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज़ साथ ही शुरू हुए फिल्म का प्रमोशन

22 जून 2019

स्मृति ईरानी 1:43

भाजपा सांसद स्मृति ईरानी ने की महिला की मदद, पहुंचाया अस्पताल

22 जून 2019

टिक टॉक 2:27

TikTok चैलेंज ने 12 साल के बच्चे की ले ली जान, टास्क पूरा करने के चक्कर में लगाई फांसी

22 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी, लिसिप्रिया कंगुजम 0:38

8 साल की बच्ची ने पीएम मोदी से लगाई गुहार ‘हमारे पर्यावरण को बचाएं’

22 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.