Agra: देह व्यापार: युवतियों से पूछताछ में मिली हैरान करने वाली जानकारी, लोगों को बातों में 'फंसाकर' बुलाती थी होटल

{"_id":"5fd842418ebc3e3b8f7cac4a","slug":"prostitution-gang-recording-found-in-call-girls-mobiles-deals-hotels-for-customer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Agra: \u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930: \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930' \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
Sex Racket in Agra News Hindi: होटल में देह व्यापार के आरोप में पकड़ी गई युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी होटल में हो रहा था देह व्यापार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल से पुलिस ने पकड़ी युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल में छापे के दौरान पुलिसटीम का फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल में देह व्यापार पकड़ने वाली पुलिस टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला