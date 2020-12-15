शहर चुनें
Agra: देह व्यापार: युवतियों से पूछताछ में मिली हैरान करने वाली जानकारी, लोगों को बातों में 'फंसाकर' बुलाती थी होटल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 11:22 AM IST
Sex Racket in Agra News Hindi: होटल में देह व्यापार के आरोप में पकड़ी गई युवतियां
Sex Racket in Agra News Hindi: होटल में देह व्यापार के आरोप में पकड़ी गई युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के बालूगंज स्थित होटल आरबी रेजीडेंसी में पकड़ी गईं चार महिलाएं और एक युवती पेशेवर हैं। वह होटल में अक्सर आया करती थीं। दो महिलाओं के मोबाइल में लोगों से बातचीत की रिकॉर्डिंग मिलीं। इस पर उनसे पूछताछ की गई। उन्होंने पुलिस को बताया कि वह लोगों को कॉल करके बात करती थीं, उन्हें फंसाकर होटल बुला लेती थीं। होटल संचालक भी युवतियों और महिलाओं को ग्राहकों की मांग पर बुलाता था। 
