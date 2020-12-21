शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Indian Overseas Bank Robbery in Agra News: Fourth class employee plotted the Bank robbery

बैंक डकैती: 'ऑल ओके' कोड वर्ड मिलते ही लुटेरों ने डाला था 57 लाख का डाका, जानें किसने रची साजिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 21 Dec 2020 09:49 AM IST
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड
1 of 7
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के सदर क्षेत्र के रोहता स्थित इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक की शाखा में 15 दिसंबर को 56.94 लाख रुपये की डकैती बैंक के अस्थायी कर्मचारी पुनीत ने डलवाई थी। पुनीत और दो बदमाशों को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है। पूछताछ में पुलिस को पता चला है कि ऑल ओके कोड वर्ड मिलने के बाद बदमाश बैंक में दाखिल हुए थे और 15 मिनट में डकैती की वारदात को अंजाम देकर फरार हो गए। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिख रहे एक बदमाश को जेल में बंद कैदी ने पहचान लिया। इसके आधार पर पुलिस डकैती कांड के खुलासे के करीब पहुंच गई है। 
crime city & states agra uttar pradesh
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें हर राज्य और शहर से जुड़ी क्राइम समाचार की
ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

