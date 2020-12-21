बैंक डकैती: 'ऑल ओके' कोड वर्ड मिलते ही लुटेरों ने डाला था 57 लाख का डाका, जानें किसने रची साजिश

{"_id":"5fe0226879fe08328f48d448","slug":"indian-overseas-bank-robbery-in-agra-news-fourth-class-employee-plotted-the-bank-robbery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940: '\u0911\u0932 \u0913\u0915\u0947' \u0915\u094b\u0921 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e 57 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड : सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखे लुटेरे
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड : आरोपी पुनीत
बैंक के बाहर खड़े पुलिसकर्मी
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड: घटनास्थल पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी
बैंक मैनेजर से जानकारी लेते एडीजी अजय आनंद (फाइल)
