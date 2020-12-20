बैंक डकैती: पांच बदमाशों ने दिया था 56.94 लाख की डकैती को अंजाम, जेल में बंद कैदी ने दिया पुलिस को सुराग

{"_id":"5fdf7c8f8ebc3e3fe658e741","slug":"indian-overseas-bank-loot-case-agra-police-arrests-temporary-employee-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e 56.94 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0948\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
बैंक के बाहर खड़े पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड: वारदात से सहमा बैंक स्टाफ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार, आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड: वारदात से सहमी बैंक मैनेजर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैंक मैनेजर से जानकारी लेते एडीजी अजय आनंद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड: कर्मचारियों से जानकारी लेते पुलिस अफसर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड: घटनास्थल पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा बैंक डकैतीकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला