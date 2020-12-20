शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Indian Overseas Bank Loot Case: Agra Police Arrests Temporary Employee Crime News

बैंक डकैती: पांच बदमाशों ने दिया था 56.94 लाख की डकैती को अंजाम, जेल में बंद कैदी ने दिया पुलिस को सुराग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 20 Dec 2020 10:08 PM IST
बैंक के बाहर खड़े पुलिसकर्मी
1 of 9
बैंक के बाहर खड़े पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सदर के रोहता स्थित इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक की शाखा में 15 दिसंबर को 56.94 लाख रुपये की डकैती बैंक के अस्थायी कर्मचारी पुनीत ने डलवाई थी। वारदात में शामिल रहे पांच बदमाशों में से चार खंदारी के निवासी हैं। पुलिस ने पुनीत और दो बदमाशों को हिरासत में ले लिया है। इनके साथियों की गिरफ्तारी और रकम की बरामदगी की कोशिश जारी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
crime city & states agra uttar pradesh bank loot in agra loot robber temporary employee robbery in bank looted miscreants
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें हर राज्य और शहर से जुड़ी क्राइम समाचार की
ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
Agra

डॉ. दीप्ति की मौत का मामला: ससुर सहित चारों आरोपियों पर लटकी गिरफ्तारी की तलवार

19 दिसंबर 2020

प्रीति का फाइल फोटो
Agra

हत्याकांड में आया नया मोड़, 'प्रीति ने मां से कहा था पति उसे कभी भी मार देगा...भाई ने लगाया बहनोई पर हत्या पर आरोप

20 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Zee5 and VI

वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक आगरा डकैती कांड
Agra

Agra: बैंक में डाका डालने वाले लुटेरों की तलाश में लगे 100 से अधिक पुलिसकर्मी, अब तक नहीं सुराग

19 दिसंबर 2020

हत्या आरोपी युवक
Agra

सनसनीखेज: शराब पीने के विरोध पर आरी से किए प्रेमिका के टुकड़े, 26 दिन बाद खुला हत्या का राज

19 दिसंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें कुंडली में स्थित ग्रहों के शुभ - अशुभ प्रभाव
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें कुंडली में स्थित ग्रहों के शुभ - अशुभ प्रभाव
गेस्ट हाउस हत्याकांड में आरोपी महिला प्रेमवती
Agra

गेस्ट हाउस हत्याकांड: प्रेमी को पहले पिलाई शराब, फिर प्रेमिका ने ले ली जान, चौंकाने वाली है वजह

19 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बैंक के बाहर खड़े पुलिसकर्मी
बैंक के बाहर खड़े पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड: वारदात से सहमा बैंक स्टाफ
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड: वारदात से सहमा बैंक स्टाफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार, आगरा
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार, आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड: वारदात से सहमी बैंक मैनेजर
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड: वारदात से सहमी बैंक मैनेजर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैंक मैनेजर से जानकारी लेते एडीजी अजय आनंद
बैंक मैनेजर से जानकारी लेते एडीजी अजय आनंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड: कर्मचारियों से जानकारी लेते पुलिस अफसर
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड: कर्मचारियों से जानकारी लेते पुलिस अफसर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड: घटनास्थल पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड: घटनास्थल पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा बैंक डकैतीकांड
आगरा बैंक डकैतीकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X