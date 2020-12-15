शहर चुनें
प्यार, शादी और आन की खातिर हत्या: जिसे बेइंतहा मोहब्बत करता था उसका शव भी घर नहीं ले जा सका...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 12:17 PM IST
मैनपुरी चांदनी हत्याकांड
1 of 6
मैनपुरी चांदनी हत्याकांड
मैनपुरी के किशनी के कश्यप नगर में चांदनी की हत्या उसके सगे भाइयों ने की। हत्या के बाद शव को जमीन में दफन कर दिया। पुलिस ने खोदाई के बाद शव निकाला। शव बुरी हालत में था और उसे कहीं ले जाना नामुमकिन था। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के बाद चांदनी का शव उसके पति अर्जुन को सौंप दिया। चांदनी का अंतिम संस्कार किशनी में ही किया गया लेकिन अर्जुन के मन में ये टीस थी कि वो पत्नी का अंतिम संस्कार अपने गांव नहीं कर सका। अर्जुन ने चांदनी से प्रेम विवाह किया था। अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान अर्जुन फूट-फूटकर रोया। आन की खातिर एक और प्रेम कहानी का दर्दनाक अंत हो गया। अगली स्लाइड में पढ़िए पूरा घटनाक्रम...
मैनपुरी चांदनी हत्याकांड
मैनपुरी चांदनी हत्याकांड
दोषियों को न्यायालय ले जाती पुलिस
Sex Racket in Agra News Hindi: होटल में देह व्यापार के आरोप में पकड़ी गई युवतियां
पीयूष अपहरण हत्याकांड।
पीयूष अपहरण हत्याकांड।
मैनपुरी चांदनी हत्याकांड
मैनपुरी चांदनी हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में रचाई थी शादी
प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में रचाई थी शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चांदनी हत्याकांड: खेत में खोदाई कराती पुलिस
चांदनी हत्याकांड: खेत में खोदाई कराती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति अर्जुन जाटव के साथ चांदनी (फाइल)
पति अर्जुन जाटव के साथ चांदनी (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चांदनी हत्याकांड: आरोपी भाई को ले जाती पुलिस
चांदनी हत्याकांड: आरोपी भाई को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अर्जुन और चांदनी की तस्वीरें
अर्जुन और चांदनी की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
