प्यार, शादी और आन की खातिर हत्या: जिसे बेइंतहा मोहब्बत करता था उसका शव भी घर नहीं ले जा सका...

{"_id":"5fd85a2c8ebc3e3ba3554f95","slug":"chandani-murder-case-read-full-story-of-love-marriage-and-muder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0907\u0902\u0924\u0939\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u092d\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
मैनपुरी चांदनी हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd85a2c8ebc3e3ba3554f95","slug":"chandani-murder-case-read-full-story-of-love-marriage-and-muder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0907\u0902\u0924\u0939\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u092d\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में रचाई थी शादी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd85a2c8ebc3e3ba3554f95","slug":"chandani-murder-case-read-full-story-of-love-marriage-and-muder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0907\u0902\u0924\u0939\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u092d\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
चांदनी हत्याकांड: खेत में खोदाई कराती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd85a2c8ebc3e3ba3554f95","slug":"chandani-murder-case-read-full-story-of-love-marriage-and-muder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0907\u0902\u0924\u0939\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u092d\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
पति अर्जुन जाटव के साथ चांदनी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd85a2c8ebc3e3ba3554f95","slug":"chandani-murder-case-read-full-story-of-love-marriage-and-muder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0907\u0902\u0924\u0939\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u092d\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
चांदनी हत्याकांड: आरोपी भाई को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd85a2c8ebc3e3ba3554f95","slug":"chandani-murder-case-read-full-story-of-love-marriage-and-muder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0907\u0902\u0924\u0939\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u092d\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
अर्जुन और चांदनी की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला