पटाखा गोदाम विस्फोट: धमाके का धुआं छटा तो मंजर देख सहम गए लोग, छतों पर पड़े थे चीथड़े

{"_id":"5f8c678b0acef47c16235cc9","slug":"blast-in-illegal-cracker-factory-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0926\u093e\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092b\u094b\u091f: \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u0941\u0906\u0902 \u091b\u091f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0925\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
अवैध पटाखा फैक्टरी में हुआ विस्फोट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्फोट के बाद घरों से बाहर आए लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों ने घरों से निकालकर बाहर रखे गैस सिलिंडर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्फोट के बाद पड़ोसी की छत ढही, फ्रिज में जला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्फोट के बाद की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्फोट के बाद की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्फोट से मकान की छत ढही
- फोटो : अमर उजाला