पटाखा गोदाम विस्फोट: धमाके का धुआं छटा तो मंजर देख सहम गए लोग, छतों पर पड़े थे चीथड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 18 Oct 2020 11:04 PM IST
अवैध पटाखा फैक्टरी में हुआ विस्फोट
अवैध पटाखा फैक्टरी में हुआ विस्फोट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के शाहगंज क्षेत्र की घनी आबादी वाली बस्ती न्यू आजमपाड़ा रविवार दोपहर को अवैध पटाखा गोदाम में हुए धमाके से दहल गई। धमाका इतनी तेज था कि आतिशबाज चमन मंसूरी के मकान की छत भरभराकर गिर गई, टिन शेड हवा में उड़ गई। पड़ोस के 20 मकानों में दरारें आ गईं। धमाके की आवाज एक किमी दूर तक सुनाई दी। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने बताया कि 10 मिनट तक धमाके होते रहे। इसके बाद का मंजर देखकर लोग सहम गए। विस्फोट से तीन लोगों के चीथड़े उड़ गए थे। 


संबंधित खबर- आगरा: अवैध पटाखा गोदाम में विस्फोट, चार लोगों की मौत, मासूम बच्ची सहित तीन घायल
अवैध पटाखा फैक्टरी में हुआ विस्फोट
अवैध पटाखा फैक्टरी में हुआ विस्फोट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्फोट के बाद घरों से बाहर आए लोग
विस्फोट के बाद घरों से बाहर आए लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों ने घरों से निकालकर बाहर रखे गैस सिलिंडर
लोगों ने घरों से निकालकर बाहर रखे गैस सिलिंडर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्फोट के बाद पड़ोसी की छत ढही, फ्रिज में जला
विस्फोट के बाद पड़ोसी की छत ढही, फ्रिज में जला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्फोट के बाद की तस्वीर
विस्फोट के बाद की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्फोट के बाद की तस्वीर
विस्फोट के बाद की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्फोट से मकान की छत ढही
विस्फोट से मकान की छत ढही - फोटो : अमर उजाला
