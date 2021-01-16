शहर चुनें
भरोसे का टीका...कोई घबराहट नहीं, सिर्फ मुस्कराहट, देखें कोरोना टीकाकरण की तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 17 Jan 2021 02:21 AM IST
आगरा: कोरोना टीकाकरण की तस्वीरें
आगरा: कोरोना टीकाकरण की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शनिवार का दिन ताजनगरी के लिए खास बन गया। 10 महीने से महामारी से जूझते लोगों को वैक्सीन की संजीवनी मिली। 361 लोगों ने कदम बढ़ाए और भरोसे का टीका लगवाया। टीका लगवाने की खुशी चेहरे से साफ बयां हो रही थी। घबराहट कोसों दूर थी, चेहरों पर सिर्फ मुस्कराहट दिखी। अगली स्लाइड्स में देखिए टीकाकरण की तस्वीरें...
city & states agra uttar pradesh covid-19 vaccination vaccination corona vaccine

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

आगरा: कोरोना टीकाकरण की तस्वीरें
आगरा: कोरोना टीकाकरण की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में कोरोना टीकाकरण
आगरा में कोरोना टीकाकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में डॉ. अनुपम शर्मा को लगा पहला टीका
आगरा के एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में डॉ. अनुपम शर्मा को लगा पहला टीका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुष्पांजलि हॉस्पिटल में पहला टीका लगवाते हॉस्पिटल के मेडिकल डायरेक्टर डॉ राकेश शर्मा।
पुष्पांजलि हॉस्पिटल में पहला टीका लगवाते हॉस्पिटल के मेडिकल डायरेक्टर डॉ राकेश शर्मा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा: महिला अस्पताल में टीकाकरण कराती स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
आगरा: महिला अस्पताल में टीकाकरण कराती स्वास्थ्यकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. संजय काला व अन्य स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. संजय काला व अन्य स्वास्थ्यकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा: विक्ट्री का साइन दिखाते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
आगरा: विक्ट्री का साइन दिखाते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टीका लगवाते डॉक्टर अनुपम शर्मा
टीका लगवाते डॉक्टर अनुपम शर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा: टीका लगवातीं चिकित्सक
आगरा: टीका लगवातीं चिकित्सक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में रेबड़ी बांटी महिला कर्मचारी
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में रेबड़ी बांटी महिला कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
