भरोसे का टीका...कोई घबराहट नहीं, सिर्फ मुस्कराहट, देखें कोरोना टीकाकरण की तस्वीरें

{"_id":"6002fd41651ac57070442347","slug":"coronavirus-vaccination-first-phase-completed-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0940\u0915\u093e...\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0939\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091f\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा: कोरोना टीकाकरण की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में कोरोना टीकाकरण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में डॉ. अनुपम शर्मा को लगा पहला टीका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुष्पांजलि हॉस्पिटल में पहला टीका लगवाते हॉस्पिटल के मेडिकल डायरेक्टर डॉ राकेश शर्मा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा: महिला अस्पताल में टीकाकरण कराती स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. संजय काला व अन्य स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा: विक्ट्री का साइन दिखाते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टीका लगवाते डॉक्टर अनुपम शर्मा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा: टीका लगवातीं चिकित्सक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में रेबड़ी बांटी महिला कर्मचारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला